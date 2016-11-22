HCL Social Care’s technology solutions are keeping social workers happy

HCL Social Care and Birmingham City Council have launched a revolutionary mobile application, which is transforming the way children’s services social workers communicate. Children’s Services Connect is a staff engagement app, purpose built for children’s services and the first of its kind within a UK local authority.

The free mobile application has been built on iOS and Android platforms and features a number of ways to improve communication between social workers and their employer, including: a noticeboard; document library; events section; blog and a community hub, where social workers can communicate with each other.

The mobile application drives employee engagement through a sense of community and belonging. By doing so, HCL Social Care aims to decrease staff turnover and in turn reduce recruitment costs for the largest local authority in Europe.

HCL Social Care is passionate about people centric solutions. Placing people at the centre of our service enhances employee engagement, motivation and tenure – this is helping to make Birmingham City Council an employer of choice for children’s services.

Yvette Waide, assistant director of children’s services at Birmingham City Council, said: “We recognise the important role agency workers play in maintaining staffing levels and thus supporting better outcomes for children in the community. HCL Social Care’s service is a very good example of how to manage these staffing needs between a supplier and local authority and we take pride in our innovative partnership which is unique to the sector.”

For more information about our work, please visit our website at http://www.hclsocialcare.com/ or our Facebook page.