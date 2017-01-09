HCPC issues updated standards of proficiency for social workers

Social workers in England will be required to “identify and apply strategies to build professional resilience” under a series of updates to the Health and Care Professions Council’s standards of proficiency.
The standards set out what social workers in England should know and be able to do on completion of their training in order to register with the regulator. They were first published in 2012. The latest changes follow a consultation held last year.
Other new standards include an ability to:
- Manage and weigh up competing or conflicting values of interests to make reasoned professional judgements.
- Understand the principles of information governance and be aware of the safe and effective use of health and social care information.
- Understand the concept of leadership and its application to practice.
- Be able to present reports in formal settings.
A number of minor amendments have also introduced to existing standards, pertaining to social workers’ expected knowledge base and ability to recognise situations requiring immediate action.
“The profession-specific standards for social workers in England were developed through the input of our stakeholders,” said Michael Guthrie, director of policy and standards at the HCPC.
“We are confident that the standards are fit for purpose and reflect safe and effective professional practice.”
TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE.
HCPC talks a good talk but when it comes to having a deeper understanding of social work issues, social work regulation and development as a profession it has been lacking, HCPC is a ‘jack of all trades’. What Social Workers need is a dedicated professional body . The sooner we get to that the better.
“identify and apply strategies to build professional resilience”
. . .. . . . in the face of cutbacks to services do they mean?
More workload expectations for the same money?
You have to be resilient in the first place to stay in the profession let alone join it.
Any new related standards for employers related to reducing the need for ‘resilience’? ? ?
. . . . . . . . thought not.