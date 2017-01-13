Tips on managing risk in social work

Photo: Jeffery Titcomb/REX/Shutterstock

Managing risk is one of the most important and complex areas of social work practice. When risk isn’t correctly handled and responded to, the consequences can be catastrophic. For team managers, being responsible for the risks your social workers are holding, and knowing how to support and challenge their practice, can be daunting.

Mary Mustoe is a registered social worker and runs her own company, Callander Associates, which focuses on leadership and communication skills. Mustoe has developed Community Care Inform Children’s guide to managing risk in social work.

Here, we outline some of the top tips from Mustoe’s guide. Community Care Inform subscribers can read the full article here.