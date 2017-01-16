Social workers ‘not always acting’ on supervision at council, finds Ofsted

Buckinghamshire council has tightened its performance management of social workers after Ofsted found practitioners were failing to complete actions recommended in supervision.
A monitoring inspection of Buckinghamshire’s inadequate-rated children’s services found progress had been made in improving practice but warned social workers “do not always complete” actions from supervision and managers had failed to “rigorously track or challenge” this.
“Consequently, there has been drift and delay for some children,” inspectors said, adding that the council had introduced a “more robust auditing and performance management approach” to tackle the issue.
Improvements
The visit was the second monitoring inspection of Buckinghamshire’s services since they were rated ‘inadequate’ in 2014.
The inspectors focused on improvements made in looked-after children services and found steady progress and improving practice from social workers.
“The current leadership team has been effective in achieving improvements in some parts of the service, most notable in the work carried out to strengthen the independent reviewing service, stabilise the workforce, and improve the timeliness and quality of children’s health assessments,” the report said.
There was an increased emphasis on the quality of social work practice after the council’s auditing tool was published. This had created “greater focus on the child’s lived experience”.
David Johnston, managing director for children’s social care and learning, said the monitoring visit showed encouraging signs.
“Although considerable work still needs to be done, it’s another positive milestone for us to continue to build on,” Johnston said.
It’s interesting there are no explanations offered for social workers not doing as asked. Perhaps unreasonable expectations? Workload? Social worker don’t agree with decisions but don’t have time to check or disagree with notes? Things later added as an after thought? Interpretation of what’s being asked? Lack of trust management know what they are doing? Not trusting management decisions? Informal supervision follow up contradictory? No consistency between managers?
Performance indicators are about what management think are the most important things, some times it can be impossible to do ‘things’. An example is doing a cp stat visit on a family who won’t let you in or have left the country. Lac stat visit on children who are missing.
It’s a shame these things are not explored. Makes social workers appear as naughty children who are just not doing as asked because they can’t be bothered? Come on people who bother to be In this job, in a failing authority are not sitting around thinking how can I piss people off or not do as I’ve been asked. The reasons will generally make sense, if it’s looked into. But it won’t be. Do as I say or else…….