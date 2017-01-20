Social work cartoon: ‘Retention’

If employers looked after the staff instead of oppressing them and treating them like robots then maybe they would keep some staff. Also managers and senior social workers should be monitored more than what they are as they are suppose to supervised staff on a regular basis.
