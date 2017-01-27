Social worker strike action called off

Photo: Markus Mainka/Fotolia

A strike by social workers about caseloads, pay and IT systems has been called off.

More than 200 social workers in Kirklees were expected to strike today over a long-running dispute about working conditions in the council.

However, the action was suspended yesterday as the union and the council agreed to enter talks about how the dispute could be ended.

When the strike motion was passed by union members earlier this month, the deadline for strike action was 6 February. The local Unison branch has agreed to extend it until 6 March as the council and union go to “joint conciliation” to try to bring the dispute to an end, The Huddersfield Examiner has reported.

Kirklees council was rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted late last year, and the director of children’s services left at the start of this year in a mutual agreement with the council.

Eleanor Brazil was appointed children’s commissioner at the council following Ofsted’s inspection to oversee improvements and report to the government on whether the services should be run by an independent trust.