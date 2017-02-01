Caps on agency social worker pay ‘saving millions’, councils say

Agreements to cap pay for agency social workers are saving councils millions of pounds, regional lead officers have told Community Care.
Pay caps are estimated to be reducing agency spend by £10 million annually in the West Midlands, while in the East of England the projected figure is £6.4 million. The memorandums of co-operation between councils of which caps form one element may also, according to some local authority representatives, be contributing to a “less volatile” social work recruitment marketplace.
But other factors, most notably tax changes that will bring agency and permanent workers’ earnings closer into line, are also playing their part in this picture – and agencies say there’s “no data” as yet to suggest an overall drop in demand for locums. Meanwhile localised pressures mean some councils are better equipped than others to stay within the agreements – and are in some cases having to be granted temporary exemptions from the caps in order to keep the memorandums functioning for the long-term.
Taming the marketplace
Memorandums of co-operation have been introduced gradually across England since 2014. They were brought in to tame competition for agency staff that in some areas, such as the West Midlands, had seen pay rates rise 30% over 18 months, and to reduce employee ‘churn’.
“From our analysis, across the 14 authorities in the West Midlands agreement we’ve saved £10 million annually [since it was introduced in January 2015],” says Jo Davidson, Herefordshire council’s director for children’s wellbeing and regional memorandum lead.
“What’s united councils is the knowledge that rises were unsustainable – and also inequitable against a backdrop where permanent staff saw a 1% increase year-on-year. It had to stop, and even if we achieve nothing else, over four years we’ll have saved £40 million.”
A memorandum has also been in place for more than two years in the East, where a £6.4 million forecasted spend reduction across the 11 member authorities has coincided with a drop in agency staff during 2016.
“Across the region as of December 2016 we have 161 fewer agency social workers than a year before,” says Joanna Ruffle, head of people and policy at Southend council and both regional and national Public Sector People Managers Association (PPMA) lead for the memorandum project.
More co-operation
In London, where 30 out of 32 boroughs have signed a memorandum, no data relating to financial savings is yet available. The local lead Nick Hollier, Bexley council’s deputy director for corporate support, says the arrangement’s main tangible benefit so far has been in improving authorities’ behaviour towards one another.
“Councils now have half an eye on the impact – and perception by other boroughs – of what they do,” he says. “Pre-memorandum, they would just decide to leapfrog one another in salary; now there is different mindset.”
With councils in all regions still in competition with one another for staff, keeping a more altruistic mindset intact means giving careful consideration towards how pay rates are pegged to roles such as social worker, consultant social worker or team leader. Creative use of job descriptions could otherwise enable needy councils to circumvent the caps. In the South West, where the local memorandum has only been in place six months, the regional lead Karen Reeve, Swindon council’s director of children’s services, says getting this understanding sorted has been crucial.
“It is possible [to fiddle the rates] and there was one incident that caused suspicion – we’re building from a position of authorities not being used to working together,” she says. “We spoke to the council concerned, and it turned out they were legitimately asking for – and getting more experienced social workers, and therefore paying a higher rate.”
Bending the rules
Reeve says that the South West agency rates have so far been strictly adhered to. She acknowledges though that one of the memorandum signatories experiencing an ‘inadequate’ Ofsted report or other event triggering a retention crisis would be likely to test this.
Where this has happened elsewhere, flexibilities have had to be adopted. In the West Midlands, two instances of members being unable to source good enough locums have been dealt with by allowing accommodation and mileage costs to be added to the base rate, for a limited period of time and restricted to workers new to the region.
In the East and in London, where circumstances have demanded it, councils have been able to opt temporarily out of the pay caps altogether – though usually only for certain hard-pressed teams or tricky localities such as rural areas.
“It’s about, how do we support them to get agency numbers down and stick to the memorandum [in the long term],” says Ruffle. “It’s not about slavishly following the cap if it means putting children at risk.” She adds that authorities in her region bordering London, where rates are higher, and Northamptonshire, which has yet to sign up to the East Midlands memorandum because of its own staffing problems, face particular challenges.
Teething troubles
As well as allowing the memorandums to bend by different degrees, different regions have so far diverged in whether they allow workers to leave a permanent role in one authority and start an agency one with another.
The East of England has taken a hardline approach, banning social workers from taking up agency work elsewhere in the region for 12 months after they leave a permanent job.
“We’re reviewing it at the moment,” says Ruffle. “It might seem draconian – and we are considering reducing that period – but we’ve been sticking to it and have examples of authorities carrying vacancies yet still turning workers away.”
Other areas such as the West Midlands and South West are still to thrash out how this will work within their memorandums, without disadvantaging workers who may have legitimate reasons for moving.
Matthew Egan, assistant national officer at union Unison, says it’s a difficult balance to strike. “Councils have had cuts and we support a settled workforce, but our main concern is that a punitive approach doesn’t necessarily address the root causes of why people might prefer to [move and] be employed via an agency,” he says.
Another function that’s still being worked on in most regions has been standardising reference systems and putting in place procedures to track agency workers, to avoid instances where individuals get roles they are poorly equipped to fulfil, costing councils more money and causing disruption for children and families. Most people we speak to report constructive dialogue with agencies on this issue, but several regions have yet to implement any settled system.
A stabilising picture?
While the mechanics of the memorandums continue to be refined, other factors may be starting to have a greater bearing on overall workforce stability. Changes to so-called ‘IR35’ tax rules, due to come into force in April, will see more agency staff paying full PAYE and National Insurance, the same as permanent employees, reducing the appeal of going locum.
Debbie Smith, CEO of the agency Caritas and social work sector chair at recruitment agency body APSCo, says it’s still too early to predict what will happen.
“At this point there is no data to suggest a decrease in the demand for locum social workers,” she says “In fact, our statistics suggest demand has risen UK-wide in the last quarter, largely as a consequence of the increasingly high permanent vacancy rates across children’s and adult’s services.”
But several regional memorandum leads we speak to say they are receiving more applications for permanent roles from agency workers than ever before.
“Some local authorities have done really well at converting temporary staff to permanent, and/or stopping moves to agency,” says Davidson. “It’s probably a combination of employers becoming more on ball that this isn’t a gravy train, and the incoming IR35 changes, but people are being much more circumspect.”
The levelling playing field is prompting at least one area – the South West – to amend its memorandum so as to impose a pay cut on agency staff who have been in post since before the agreement came in, bringing them into line with new locums. This will happen in March.
“That will be a true test of the memorandum,” says Reeve. “I’m not sure how many people we have left in that position, but there’s unlikely to be an exodus because they won’t have anywhere to go – our rates are benchmarked against neighbouring regions.”
Not everyone is being so bold – clearly many councils still have dire need for locums, especially experienced ones, and geography, demographics and Ofsted reports will all continue to have destabilising effects. But Ruffle says that the stage is set for councils to continue “eating away” at the agency market while making their memorandums more effective.
“We’ll take advantage of the IR35 changes, and continue to push the benefits of permanency,” she says. “This isn’t about screwing agencies over but having a more even relationship with them, reducing costs while raising standards and increasing stability.”
I have no concerns in any review regarding tax, however, there is a myth that being independent is a quick money making fix…it’s not, I pay personal tax, no contributions, corporation tax, fund my own personal pension plan, do not get paid when I take any holidays or if I am not in contract, only get paid for the days I actually work, pay vat back to the government… the truth why the government is giving this so much attention is due to the shambles of the changes in NHS from trusts to NHS England, significant numbers of senior managers being made redundant getting huge payoffs and then being reemployed by the same organisations. I have also seen this happen in LA’s where ex dcs have retired in a gold plated pension and then come out as specialists and earn huge sums of money…it’s not the social workers who actually do the day job that homecoming need to challenge.
Also, the fact that as a Temporary staff, contracts are not always guaranteed and can fluctuate for temps, as you are not allowed to claim any benefit, in the period you are trying to get a new role.
We do not get Car user allowance and the permanent staff get this included in their wages.
I have had months were i couldn’t secure another contract and have had to sell my jewelries, to pay my bills and feed.
It’s already very tough for temporary stffs and what the government is proposing, will make life more difficult for temps.
The other issue to consider, is that in some establishments, temps are not able to gain access to trainings to enable them have any chance of promotion.
I have been a Social Worker for over 25 years and only recently, have managed to gain a role as a senior practitioner.
Whereas, most permanent staffs, get promoted, just after 5 years of qualification, to a management position.
I was being supervised, by people that i have much more knowledge and experience than and i find that very demoraliing.
I don’t see any government establishment, working or looking out for the needs of temporary staffs.
We are constantly overlooked, underrepresented and face years of stagnation.
So tell me, how can this be fair?
I found this article a difficult read.
The cards are now stacked against those of us who prefer to ply our trade as locum Social Workers. The “Memorandum of Understanding” is just another way of imposing cuts through stealth.
We have a right to seek to work where we want and expect the market to work fairly for us all and don’t expect organisations to gang up together to beat down the agency workers. Whilst I take the point that this isn’t about “screwing” agencies it’s the locum social workers ultimately who are being shafted with this “understanding” between the employers, and the new IR35 rules.
We make a judgement when working as a locum. We exchange our expertise for a decent hourly rate, and lose out on training, holiday pay, sick pay, security of tenure, pension and career progression. The balance has already swung far too far back in favour of the employers and their perspctive. I’m currently faced with considering selling my house in response to the cuts that the memorandum of understanding and IR35 rules has imposed.
I do feel that your headline should be balanced and something more along the lines of:
“Caps on agency social worker pay ‘saving millions’, councils say and making lives of agency social workers miserable, say workers”
I wonder if Locums have been involved in the consultation? It is amazing also that recruitment agencies have been able to fire ahead with this without any reference or discussions with social workers . It is always interesting to see how employers speak about the level playing field between Locums and permanent staff. What they fail to share is the expenses which locums have to bear themselves which if you are a limited company include corporation tax, Vat, and PAYE if you take a salary. In addition to this yiu cover your own pension and holiday pay and don’t get paid for sickness. The costs are necessary to include and narrow ghe margin in terms of level playing field. Once again social workers being treated as passive recipients. It would be wonderful to set up an agency cooperative for social workers run by social workers run on an ethical basis. The current landscape of recruitment agencies is problematic particularly as you can have people who are not as specialised as social workers and they get larger salaries and commission. It seems that it’s all right for everyone else to get paid properly with incentives and commission but God forbid a social worker daring to have a position!
In summary its all about control. Councils like having the upper hand with their employees and to keep piling on the work. If we complain they turn it into a performance issue. Locums have the flexibility of being able to walk away far more easily and have more control over their employment.
The sooner the whole ridiculous mess falls apart the better. How social workers are expected to do a decent job in this climate beats me. And I’m not even going to try any more, my health and sanity are my first concern. I loved the job once upon a time…now I’m going to find a way of actually helping people and still have a life. How many social workers’ health is at risk because of their jobs? I’d really love to know and do something about that.
I am an agency social worker and I am sick of being portrayed as a money grabber with no loyalties.
Out of my fees I cover my sick pay, holiday pay, pay into my pension as an employee and employer, pay corporation tax and don’t get any other employee benefits such as training CPD support.
For my fee the local authority gets someone to cover the gaps in their service at short notice, someone who will travel long distances or relocate, both at my own expense and someone who is experienced enough to pick up a full case load and run with it.
If the government, and permanent social workers, want to keep punishing and vilifying us they will chase us away, then I would really like to see how they would be able to provide their statutory duties and manage their case loads.
I agree with the above posts. There is a massive misunderstanding about how independents operate, and the benefits that they can bring. Flexibility for employers to flex their workforce and capacity and capability without committing to long term employment contracts and the associated costs of those.
Experienced independents bring a wealth of skills and knowledge that can add value to an organisation. I have lost count of the times when discussing day rates with employesrs I have shown them the cost of an equivalent employee, which is base salary, plus on costs pension NI etc and car allowance, and the calculated that to an equivalent day rate – it’s often more- but with an independent they don’t carry the employment risks or associated costs.
IR35 will mean many talented people will leave the field why would you be independent, take all the risks, not get paid holiday or sick or pension, but get paid in accordance with the PAYE system and also have to declare and pay VAT and Corp Tax.??????? Brainless.
I personally don’t want to return to sw unless on agency salary as it’s just not paid enough for the responsibility
On the 12th Jan 2017 , Social Work Locum posts advertised at £14 an hour for a North West agency. To date not one single reply. Next job advertised for a Fork-Lift Truck driver (Nights) £14 per hour. Over 100 replies.
quite!
Oh, this is funny. Let’s see what happens a year or two down the line. Why would we as agency workers want to work with no holiday pay, sick pay etc and be paid the same as an permanent worker who benefits from conditions of service ? I’m glad I’m near retiral but George Osborne and his crew brought in the IR35 changes to screw agency workers without a thought for the consequences. Good luck with your changes when you find you can’t even fill posts with agency workers because we’ve moved on……
Bring Perm wages up and make a shorter notice period, everyone would soon go perm! Locum workers will always be needed and always be working, this will just mean people work for the higher paying places, and some boroughs will always have to pay more because of case loads!
Now time to crack down on rip off independent Fostering Agencies …. fat cats at the public purse expense
If Local Authorities are such fabulous and attractive employers .Why are there so many Locums?
LA have cut wages in real terms to Social Workers for 7/8/ years.
Cut out or significantly reduced mileage allowances and expenses.
Over loaded Social Workers with excessive case loads for years.
” Bullied” Social Workers for years re performance management, whilst increasing form filling and then criticise Social Workers for not having the time to do direct work with children
Reduced pension rights ( well Central Government !)
Senior managers live in a ” A fantasy Social Work Land”
Gets even worse when HR departments get involved!
We will always need Locums.. And they should be appropriately paid for the lack of sick /holiday pay/ pensions, etc.
I’ve been permanent for 7 years with no chance of getting onto any training e.g. AMHP, Practice Educator as the LA was cutting trainings to save money. I left due to lack of opportunities and went for a temporary job for nearly to years. Then I decided to go ‘ltd’ for the freedom and as a way to learn more and to have new experiences; for example, I’ve 18 months in Adults Learning Disabilities Team and now in Adults Safeguarding. I left a contract after a few months due to the chambollic management. All this to say, this is not about the money! I pay my car park permit, don’t get support to have a good chair, don’t go on training etc. Some LA have decided to pay 23 p per mile but the permanent worker who get a leased car get this and the others get something around 45 p. However, I need to have my own car to do the job. Locum also pay professional liability insurance and public liability.
LAs prefer to damn someone or something instead of looking at the problem from the roots. Why are social worker not interested in permanent jobs? Why do they leave? They don’t seem to appreciate how much difference locums are making in a team.
I enjoy being a locum and if it’s not worth it, I’m also a Swimming Assistant. I can easily become a swimming instructor and get £20 x hour (apparently).
What happened to freedom of movement, the free market and freedom of choice where one wishes to work?
This article suggests we will be chained to an authority with no freedom to move on – just another name for modern slavery.
I choose to be an agency worker because of the freedom it offers me and the flexibility of weekly pay.
I can walk away from obnoxious bullying managers and take my holidays (without pay) when I choose.
If the next town pays more I have the freedom to move, however this article suggests I would be banned from working in the next authority within a time period. So what do I do? go on the dole until I am allowed to work again.
Come on get real, this smacks of state control and Stalinism rather than democracy, I’d like to see it happen in the business sector where competition is profitable.
Rather than moan about agency staff, permanent staff should focus their energies on bringing about change in their own terms and conditions.
Don’t forget Agency workers can pick up and run with allsorts of cases where others can’t or won’t.
I don’t understand how anyone can say the tax changes will bring temp and perm pay into ‘closer in to line’ – as noted by all of above temps don’t get pension contribs from LA/ no paid sick leave, child care leave, holiday, bank hols/etc etc and even to the point of getting stuck in traffic – perm workers paid when held up on the way to work for two hours – temp gets paid from when they arrive. Changes in tax simply mean temps will be paid less is real terms, so its just an attempt to control as someone says above, and force temps to go permanent.
Report in December 2015 (?) recorded majority of workers requesting HCPC to de-register them were in their 50s
The employers talk smugly of how much their rate caps have saved but no mention of what they are trying to do to address the underlying problem of recruiting and retaining good quality permanent staff – as highlighted in so many Ofsted reports. Are they actually doing anything about pay, conditions, caseloads and how staff are treated? I think I know the answer. They seem to think rate caps and the changes in IR35 will drive agency workers back to permanent jobs – wishfull thinking I would suggest. I have been a locum for 4 years and wouldn’t consider going back to a permanent role – previousy worked for one authority for over 20 years. As others have said the what the latest changes will probably do is drive more people out of the profession altogther. I will be looking at my retirement options very seriously.
apart from the things like not getting sick pay, a pension etc, agency workers are far more vulnerable than perm workers. We can be given a weeks notice, we have no leg to stand on as we are not in a role long enough to take a LA to a tribunal if we are treated unfairly. If we raise concerns we get bad references which Unions will not help us with. When we start a new post we are often over loaded with work from day one. Its not as simple as “we earn more” .
Social services across the country will soon be drained off good and hard working social workers then. Being locum workers is the only way some of us can continue working in the profession we love without being at the mercy of wicked and bullying managers.
Social work teaches anti-oppresive practice but it’s the most oppressive profession I have ever come across.
You need to read between the lines to understand why you are not able to retain permanent workers, rather blaming locum workers.
YOU MAY SAVE MILLIONS WHEN YOU GET RID OF LOCUM WORKERS BUT DO NOT FORGET THAT THE MILLIONS WILL GO IN TO PAY FOR LONG TERM SICK LEAVES AND TRIBUNAL CONVERSATIONS.
It would be interesting to see how positive LAs are about this when IR35 has had time to bed in. Us locums actually represent very good value for money. If you use a rough average of 25% add-on costs for employed staff then locums are roughly equivalent and that is without taking into account sickness costs which at my last placement were running up to 30% in some teams. if I had been employed by my agency for that one then I reckon my annual deficit would have been around £11,000. I don’t want to go back to permanent employment and like the freedom to work where and when I choose. I have lost count of the number of times LAs have banned Locums only for that ban to be rescinded when the service starts to fall apart a few months later. However the IR35 changes will stop that.Forcing experienced, professional and dedicated workers out of the business is is going to hit LAs hard at a time when they need us more than ever.