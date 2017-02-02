Care home charges residents for DoLS authorisations

A care home’s decision to charge residents £250 if they require a Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards authorisation has caused controversy, with a leading expert in the field lodging a complaint with the CQC over the move.
The regulator investigated the charging policy at Southfield House, a residential home in Woodford, Stockport, but told Community Care it found the information provided by the home to residents about the fees met the rules concerning registered providers charging for care.
The home, which only works with self-funders, adds an “extra charge” of £250 to residents’ bills if a DoLS authorisation is needed, followed by an £125 annual renewal fee.
Where a resident appears likely to become deprived of their liberty, a care home must submit an application to the local authority requesting an assessment.
The home’s directors said its charges were “fair and competitive” and designed to cover extra costs incurred by individual residents.
Steven Richards, a leading DoLS trainer with Edge Training, wrote to the CQC expressing concern over the £250 charge.
He said: “I’m shocked by the whole idea that you could be a vulnerable adult who lacks capacity and be charged for being deprived of your liberty. The figure they’ve come up with would appear to have no correlation to the burden on a care home when an authorisation is requested.
“I approached the CQC directly to inform them and to see what action they could take under their existing statutory powers. I have since then approached the Law Commission to see what they could do to prevent this re-occurring in any new DoLS legislation.”
The Law Commission is currently reviewing the law in this area for the government and will present its final report to ministers in coming months.
A spokesman for Southfield House said the issues raised about the DoLS charging policy had been “fully discussed” with CQC.
He said: “All our charges are transparent and advertised. All items of expense with regard to care and accommodation are taken into account when setting our fees. We believe that items of cost that are incurred individually should not be encompassed within our standard fees. Doing so would be expecting other residents unfairly to subsidise individuals.
“Residents requiring a DoLS have an appointed advocate or attorney with whom all matters of care and finance are discussed on an ongoing basis.
“The social care sector in general is currently under huge financial pressure. All tasks from care to admin to facility carry a cost and the introduction of additional requirements bring with it additional cost. The job has to be done.”
I am dismayed that a provider considers it appropriate to financially take advantage of the most vulnerable people in society. The safeguards are there to protect people and to ensure their rights are upheld!
I am more dismayed that care homes have been asked to provide safe care for less money than safe care costs. Additional tasks like this consume care staff time and need to be paid for or else corners are cut elsewhere. The homes are not taking financial advantage of anyone: they themselves have been taken advantage of by local authorities for years as they struggle to make ends meet, deal with the constant threat of closure and try to retain their staff. I think it s brave and, should I find myself in residential home in the future, I hope my care home manager charges properly for the support and administration my living there costs.
But this isn’t a home that takes local authority funding. The authorisation process is not something to be profited from and the cost is extortionate for very little work for the home. It’s an outrageous abuse. I wonder what would happen if people refused to pay the fee. Would be keen to know the view from a safeguarding Adults perspective. Do they charge for other referrals they make? Because that’s all it is. A dols authorisation also isn’t a duty to then deprive but a power do so when needed. Therefore do fees scale depending upon when, how and duration of restrictions? Given that it is not the home authorising or renewing I wonder what trading standards would think.
Or even better, we stop using care homes & build a model for the future that enables us all to stay in our own home with support when needed.
As a professional I am appalled at the care home for taking advantage of vulnerable people in this way. Is that figure justified by filling in a form?! The LA doesn’t charge so why charge the individual. Isn’t the high weekly cost enough to cover that!
It’s appalling.
Sara, I agree. I am also concerned that there may be a reluctance for families/LPAs/Deputies to consent to DoLS requests being submitted if there is an associated charge. Equally might some unscrupulous service providers increase the number of requests?
Central Government have capped or reduced funding to Local Authorities year on year. Local Authorities have little opportunity to increase their revenue significantly (business rates, council tax, using local assets etc), so to some degree Local Authorities have much fewer options when prioritising budgets.
These are very difficult times, and they will be much more difficult is society is completely divided.
I believe charging vulnerable residents for DOLS to be an outrage and entirely unacceptable. One of the positive aspects of the DOLS procedure is that they ensure at least a minimal level of protection against unlawful detention for self-funding residents, for whom there was previously no safeguard. We are reportedly told that, “Residents requiring a DOLS have an appointed advocate with whom all matters of care and finance are discussed on an ongoing basis”. Surely a well run care home will be ensuring that ongoing discussions like this are taking place with relatives or another advocate for all their residents, unless the resident has said they do not want this? The advocacy and discussions required through DOLS are surely a mechanism for formalising good practice. DOLS presents additional costs on the local authority who must provide assessors and there may be some additional cost on the care home, but it seems to me this will be minimal in care homes that already operate best practice for residents who lack, or may lack mental capacity to make some decisions. Is the care home going to charge the resident even more if the court of protection becomes involved?
I accept that providing high quality care is expensive and that there is wide spread under funding, which makes things extremely challenging for care providers. That is a different matter however, the answer cannot be additional charges of this nature.