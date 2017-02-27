Care Act guidance on financial assessments updated

Picture: Gary Brigden

The government has updated the Care Act guidance on assessing and supporting armed forces veterans.

Under the changes, financial assessments for care and support must disregard payments to veterans under the War Pension Scheme with the exception of Constant Attendance Allowance – a benefit specifically intended to pay for care. The policy comes into force on 10 April 2017.

The change is part of efforts by the government to “making sure veterans are not disadvantaged by their service”, the guidance said.