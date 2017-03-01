Social workers to stage one-hour walkout over working conditions

Children’s social workers in Kirklees will leave their posts for an hour in protest over working conditions at the ‘inadequate’-rated council.
The walkout, which will take place at 3pm on Thursday 2 March, is part of an ongoing dispute between the council and Unison over caseloads, pay and IT systems.
The council was rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted in November 2016, and currently has a commissioner reporting on whether children’s services should be moved to an independent trust.
In January, the union called off a planned one-day strike after officials and council leaders agreed to talks.
Paul Holmes, the local Unison branch manager, said little meaningful action had been taken since and his members would be staging the walkout tomorrow to show they “mean business”.
“The council gave out a whole series of dates to meet with them…They were at three week intervals over four months. We said it’s far more urgent than that,” he said.
Holmes claimed there had been little meaningful improvement since Ofsted’s report, and agency staff usage had increased. A director of children’s services appointed last year had also left, he added.
He said a number of social workers were considering quitting the local authority for agency work because “they just can’t deal with it”.
The council said Unison’s explanation for the walkout was “misleading”.
Erin Hill, lead member for children’s services, said: “The schedule and length of meetings between management and union officials to discuss this issue was agreed only the other week – if they thought this was insufficient, I am confused as to why they agreed to it.”
She added: “I want to reiterate my continuing support to staff, whose sterling efforts, under difficult circumstances are hugely appreciated by the council’s leadership. It’s disappointing that Kirklees Unison appear not to share this appreciation.
The council believe that ongoing negotiations will result in agreeing a way forward that offers the best possible outcomes for both the staff involved and families in Kirklees.”
Most social workers that I know turn up an hour late!
Firstly, I’d like to start off by supporting the need for manageable caseloads, the necessary tools and systems to do our jobs and yes Social Workers need to be paid a decent wage for a decent day work.
There is no shame, in the ‘Information age’ and all the advantages in IT to expect Social Workers to work with outdated or in many cases ‘not fit for purpose IT systems. This is just a reasonable expectation and I can’t fathom why any organisation with any credibility can purport to argue to the contrary.
Social workers cannot put their soul into their work and work to empower vulnerable children,adults and their families living on pittens. This is not about avarice, it simple fair pay for fair day’s work.
We are making decisions daily that have long lasting consequences, for children adults and their families some of these decisions have life and death implications for the individuals concern but sadly social work pay doesn’t reflect the Above level of responsibility.
We train, qualify and are licenced to practice like any other professional out there. So we should and are well within our rights to EXPECT for our remuneration to reflect the levels or responsibility and accountability.
The professional respect and value we accord to practicing social work practitioners, is I dare suggest, an indication of the value we accord our clients. Harsh? I know, but before you start hurling things at me,quietly look yourself in the mirror, and in the ‘cold light of day’ make a case to the contrary.
We shouldn’t have to justify our above expaectations We can’t work to support others if we can’t pay our way…. it’s just a no brainer.
And in the absence of a SW professional body( Not an Association) it makes such matters harder to deal with head on. We as a profession must take some responsibility for this state of affairs; but that’s a topic for another day.
And now to Agency Social Workers.
I’m sick and tired of this prevailing attitude suggesting that somehow Agency Social Workers are second class professionals. THEY ARE NOT.
They are not the enemy.
They are not any less Social Workers than their employed colleagues.
They are not the source of the problems I have commented on above.
Let’s get get back to basics:
1. They have undergone tthe same type and level and training like their employed colleagues in the land
2. They carry exactly the same qualification as their employed counterparts
3. They are Licenced/ Registered to practice like their employee counterparts
4. They stand for the same values as their employee counterparts
5. They are subject to the same professional scrutiny as their employed counterparts
6. They are NOT any less capable or competent than their employee counterparts
So I ask you why the vilification and scapegoating?
The only difference is they choose not to be employed but to work independently under contract,to their client LA. That’s the only difference.
That’s their choice and they are entitled to exercise that choice..
The last time I looked, there is no legal basis or statute prohibiting them working independently, they just choose to provide their services under different arrangements from their employed colleagues; who by the way CHOOSE to be employed. It doesn’t make you any better or better or worse that your independent social worker. We just choose different paths
And yes because of the risks they take to be their own masters under contract, they should attract the level of remuneration to reflect this. It’s fair and equitable.
And please don’t harp back to the age old and tired unsubstaiented argument that they “cost” more.
They DONT; and I’m talking here of the “Actual” comparable total cost.
It might as a shock , but as an employee, you cost ( actual cost) your employer far much more than they do.
So please lay off the vilification of so called Angency”Workers.
Having laid out my 6 contentions above( they are not the only ones), once agiain I want to invite you to look yourself in the mirror and in the cold light of day and ‘stone cold honesty’ask yourself.
WHY DO I RESENT INDePENDENT/ AGENCY SOCAL WORKERS?
You might find you might struggle trying to put together a defensible argument
All I ask is that you are truly honest with yourself, it won’tserve you deceiving yourself..”.Stone cold honesty” is all I ask of you.
Our profession is in a bad enough place at the present time. It’s much more important and better use of our time and enrgies to focus on standing for and reclaiming our authority and professional credence than scapegoating fellow professionals.
I have left my email address and I,m happy for community care to make it available, if people want to respond to me directly…. courteous and respctiful evidence- based responses. If you are not prepared to do that, then do not bother to respond.
P. S.
I have typed this rather quickly, so apologies in advance for any spelling ‘bloomers’
Respect
Joe
And most that I know get to work an hour early and don’t leave until well over an hour late each day.
I have every empathy for workers at Kirklees – but alienating agency workers doesn’t help. If the agency workers all left Kirklees the situation would be worse for everyone – agencies are already warning workers about working there and if no-one will go then caseloads and pressures will be ridiculous. Don’t alienate your professional colleagues – they are not your problem. But a handy scapegoat to deflect the problems.