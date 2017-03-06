Join a council where social workers have outstanding leadership, admin support and are at the forefront of innovation

As a Hampshire County Council social worker you can expect outstanding leadership, strong administrative support and the chance to be at the forefront of innovation in children and families social care.

Here are just five of the many great reasons why Hampshire County Council is the best next step for your social work career.

Admin support for social workers

At Hampshire we want our social workers to concentrate on making a difference to families, so we have expanded our team of social work administrators to reduce the bureaucracy and administrative burdens on our social workers.

We are also expanding our use of volunteer support workers.

These volunteers help social workers with return from missing interviews, engaging young people through mentoring, supporting excluded children and children in care, and helping parents improve their parenting skills.

A top-rated and innovative council

Hampshire County Council has one of the top-rated Children’s Services Departments in the country.

We have consistently been judged by Ofsted as good with outstanding leadership and governance, and children’s social services remains one of our highest priorities.

Hampshire is also one of eight local authorities to be made a Partner in Practice, which means we have Government funding to enable new ways of working that will radically transform children’s social care for the better.

Career development

Social workers at Hampshire also benefit from the experience and learning opportunities we can offer and have the chance to help us change the way we work to further improve outcomes for children and families.

Good partnership working

Hampshire is building on its good partnership working by integrating multi-agency working within our social care teams. Evidence of our strength in partnership working can be found in Ofsted’s report from our very recent Joint Targeted Area Inspection.

To further support children and families in need and on child protection plans, we are creating multi disciplinary Family Intervention Teams focused on delivering meaningful interventions that create lasting change for families

A great place to live and work

Hampshire is located on the South Coast of England and has excellent transport links to London, Bath, Oxford and Brighton.

The county includes within its borders two National Parks, six country parks, miles of beautiful coastline and beaches, many picturesque villages and attractive seaside towns.

Our towns and villages plus the cities of Winchester, Southampton and Portsmouth also offer plenty of attractions including historic buildings, thriving theatres, award-winning museums and art galleries.