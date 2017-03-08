‘She’s there if I’m upset’: children nominate their social worker for award

Photo: Elnariz/Fotolia (posed by model)

Two children’s services workers have won awards after being nominated by young people they support.

Somerset council named Maxine Morgan, a social worker, and Kerry Waters, a leaving care worker, as children’s workers of the year last month. The children who nominated the pair appeared in videos explaining the impact Morgan and Waters had on their lives.

Morgan said she was “honoured” the children took time to nominate her.

“I really wasn’t expecting it, and I am so proud and really chuffed. This is what makes it all worthwhile, when you hear them say that – not that that’s why you do it but I was really pleased with the video and what they were saying and it just makes my job seem perfect.”

Waters said it was lovely to be nominated by young people rather than “people in suits”.

“That means so much more to me because that’s why I do the job; I do it for them.”

The council’s cabinet member for children’s services, Frances Nicholson, congratulated the pair and other staff who were highly commended for their efforts.

“I’m proud of all the staff for having such an effect on the children and young people they work with, but I am also incredibly proud of those children for understanding that their social worker or leaving care worker is on their side and works so hard to get the best for them.”