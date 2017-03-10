Want low caseloads? Come and ‘Try Before You Apply’ at Somerset County Council

Children playing together on beach

Want to find out what life could be like in a council where caseloads are shrinking, morale is increasing and outcomes are improving?

Then come to Somerset and join us for our ‘Try Before You Apply’ day on 19 April.

The day will give qualified social workers the chance to meet our social workers, learn about the improvements we are making and get a first-hand taste of what it would be like to live and work in Somerset.

A motivated workforce

You will find out how our structured support offer for qualified social workers and our commitment to reducing caseloads means staff are staying and continuing their career at Somerset County Council.

You will learn how we support social workers with our strong emphasis on reflective supervision both for individuals and for groups.

And you will discover how we foster a professional and motivated workforce, who deliver good quality social work and leadership at all levels.

Meet our social workers

In the morning you will get to see part of our beautiful county and in the afternoon you will spend time with our social workers and operational staff, who can tell you all about our working environment and cases.

Try Before You Apply When:

10am Wednesday 19 April 2017

Where:

County Hall, Taunton, Somerset, TA1 4DY

How to apply:

Phone Claire Nuttall on 01823 359 379 or email cnuttall@somerset.gov.uk.

We will also reimburse your travel costs and provide lunch and refreshments throughout the day.

We are keen for you to see how far we have come on our journey to improve outcomes for children, young people and families in Somerset.

The journey is not over yet and we need resilient social workers who focus on person-centred support and relationship-based practice to help us on the way.

Limited places

Places at our ‘Try Before You Apply’ day are limited because we want to keep the group small so those attending get the most of their time with us.

To find out more and secure your place on our ‘Try Before You Apply’ day phone Claire Nuttall on 01823 359 379 or email cnuttall@somerset.gov.uk.

You can also find out what social work jobs we currently have available at socialcareandmore.co.uk.