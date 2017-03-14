Five reasons adults’ social workers should attend Community Care Live

Photo: Gary Bridgen

The first of this year’s Community Care Live events will be held in Manchester on 25 and 26 April. The programme offers lots of training, masterclasses, and practical support for social workers working in adults’ services. Here are five top reasons you should attend…

Get prepared for attending a Court of Protection hearing

On day one, Sam Karim, a barrister at Kings Chambers, will be delivering a session on preparing for and attending the Court of Protection. The court oversees deprivation of liberty, so most adults’ social workers will work with it at some point.

The session will include an introduction to the Court of Protection, how to prepare oral and written evidence for the court, including case records and statements, as well as some insight on what the judges want to see from social workers.

Learn how to recognise Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder in adults

Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) – a lifelong intellectual disability caused by prenatal alcohol consumption – is often overlooked in adult social care.

Attend this session on day one to find out what vulnerabilities arise from the disorder and how best adults with FASD can be supported. The session will also cover what the safeguarding issues can be when working with an adult with FASD.

The speaker is Joanne Buckard, director of Red Balloon training and consultancy.

Hear the key messages from recent deprivation of liberty cases

Social workers can get up to speed on the latest case law relating to deprivation of liberty with Mathieu Culverhouse, associate solicitor at Irwin Mitchell.

Mathieu will also explain what the latest court rulings mean for social work practice, including the key messages from the recent Staffordshire County Council v. SRK case on deprivation of liberty and private care packages.

Enhance the way you ask questions about attachment relationships

This session will provide an introduction to the Adult Attachment Interview, the gold-standard tool for assessing attachment strategies in adults. Its use is usually beyond the scope of most social work roles, so come along to learn more about how you ask questions about attachment relationships and listen to patterns of speech.

Speakers Lydia Guthrie and Clark Baim of Change Point learning will also share transcripts and audio clips of adults’ speech to show the use of secure and insecure attachment strategies. The session takes place at 2pm on day two.

Learn how to make defensible and effective section 42 enquiries

The Care Act 2014 placed adult safeguarding on a statutory footing for the first time. Under the legislation, councils must make enquiries to establish if action is needed to prevent abuse, harm, neglect or self-neglect of adults with care and support needs.

As well as a discussion on defining the scope of a section 42 adult safeguarding enquiry, this session will provide social workers with advice on working with the police and handling the issues around information sharing and consent.

