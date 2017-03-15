Pay for social workers could hit 15-year low in 2020

Photo: Gourmet Photography/Fotolia

Social work pay could fall to its lowest real-terms level for 15 years by 2020, new analysis of public sector pay has suggested.

A report by the Resolution Foundation has said average pay across the public sector would be “£1,700 lower in 2019-20 than in 2009-10”. In health and social work, projections for average pay in 2020 suggest it would be “lower than in 2004-05” in real terms. This would mean “over 15 years of lost pay growth”, the report said.

The statistics for average pay in health and social work were collected from the Office for National Statistics’ weekly survey on average earnings by industry.

Living standards

The figures for social work were grouped with health.

The definition of social work includes children and adult’s social work, and the average pay for other professionals in social care.

The Resolution Foundation warned that falling pay could have a “direct impact” on living standards for public sector employees. Pay falls could also make it harder to recruit new workers in the public sector, it said.

“Where this pressure comes alongside rising demand and uncertainty over migrant worker policy – such as in healthcare – the impact may be compounded,” the report said.