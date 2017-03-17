Entries opening for 2017 Social Worker of the Year Awards

Winners of the Social Worker of the Year 2016 Awards at the Houses of Parliament yesterday.

The winners of the Social Worker of the Year awards were yesterday treated to afternoon tea in the heart of government at the Houses of Parliament to mark the launch of the 2017 awards.

Hosted by MP and former minister for children’s services, Tim Loughton, it was a chance for the winners to chat and network with sector leaders including the two chief social workers, Isabelle Trowler and Lyn Romeo, and the shadow minister for children’s services Emma Lewell-Buck.

Children’s minister Edward Timpson was unable to make the event.

Wide impact

Speaking at the event, Emma Lewell-Buck MP, a former social worker and a patron of the Social Work Awards charity, said: “It’s been a pleasure to be here to celebrate with all the winners. Many of whom have impacted their wider area, other teams and organisations that they work which is really important because it gets the message out there every single day about the important work that they do. Our profession rarely gets recognised so I hope these awards continue to go from strength to strength.”

Loughton added: “I’m delighted that the winners have been recognised for their important and essential work at this event at the Houses of Parliament. Well done to all – they should be very proud of their achievements.”

The event marked the launch of the 2017 awards which will open for entries on Tuesday 28th March and the closing date for nominations is Friday 21st July. In total there are 17 different categories across both children’s and adult services. See the website for further details on how to enter and to download an entry form.

Community Care is the official media partner for the awards.