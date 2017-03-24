50 ways social work affects your personal life

Photo: Cultura/Rex/Shutterstock

Social work is a demanding job, and research from Community Care and UNISON has revealed the enormous amount of emotional distress and exhaustion many are suffering as a result. Social workers reported working long hours, and leaving the job with concerns about their cases.

Four in five social workers said they had experienced emotional distress in the research, and this leaves a lasting effect on professionals even out of the office.

Here are 50 ways their work affects social workers’ personal lives as taken from respondent’s answers to our survey.