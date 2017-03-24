50 ways social work affects your personal life

Social work is a demanding job, and research from Community Care and UNISON has revealed the enormous amount of emotional distress and exhaustion many are suffering as a result. Social workers reported working long hours, and leaving the job with concerns about their cases.
Four in five social workers said they had experienced emotional distress in the research, and this leaves a lasting effect on professionals even out of the office.
Here are 50 ways their work affects social workers’ personal lives as taken from respondent’s answers to our survey.
- I spent 13 hours out of the house today. By the time I got home I was exhausted, my children were exhausted and fed up that I was late again, my husband was exhausted and fed up that I was late again. Sometimes I wonder how I find the balance between the needs of the children I am involved in the care of and the needs of my own children.
- Less emotionally available to my children, less tolerant.
- My anxiety has increased. I’m constantly too tired to cook or exercise. I am not sleeping well.
- My work makes me mentally and emotionally tired.
- Home very late, unable to cook dinner, limited time with partner.
- A positive impact today! I had to support a young person negotiate her way through the benefit system and learned about support my own family could access.
- My family suffers due to the time that I get into the office early in the morning and mental exhaustion I feel when I get home.
- Arrived home late, kids and wife had already eaten and I had left overs on my own.
- I left work completely drained and emotional. I wasn’t able to do anything productive in the evening. I spent most of the evening crying.
- It made me realise how lucky I am to have a ‘boring normal’ home life.
- My children have noted that I go to work before they leave for school (7.30 am) and I am back later than them. I get home around 6pm and my commute is around 10 minutes.
- Late childcare arrangements had to be made for my 11 month old today.
- Late home for plans with partner, although she is sadly used to it by now!
- I always end up offloading the day’s stress onto my husband, so yes, it affects our relationship because I’m always moaning!
- I was late home from work. I return tired and irritable most days and then am grumpy with my family.
- I have reduced my hours so I can collect my children from school however I can be late collecting them by as much as an hour. Which has an impact on everything from providing meals and overseeing homework.
- Too tired and didn’t want to play with the kids at home.
- I go home very stressed and often late and any personal plans end up being disrupted or cancelled.
- I didn’t get home until 7:30pm which meant my disabled son had to spend 2.5 hours home alone instead of the half-hour he is used to.
- I’ve worked most of the evening.
- I have recurrent headaches (under investigation) and working long days definitely makes them worse.
- I missed my child’s after-school football.
- Late home again means less time to spend with family. A stressful meeting meant I dwelt on it in the evening and even dreamt about it.
- Takes a while to recover from meeting with families in desperate conditions and being told that you aren’t doing your job.
- A very long day so I didn’t get to see my children until they were in bed.
- Due to the tasks of the day and having to do a home visit in the evening and removing the children from home and having them placed under police protection it meant I did not get home until 23:30. This impacted by personal life, time off in the evening.
- I have an elderly mother with dementia who has needed to go into placement and this has been particularly difficult juggling work and personal life.
- I was late home, I had to cancel my appointment with the hairdresser, so my hair is still a mess.
- A mother told me I was a bitch and she hoped I fucking died after I told her we would not be able to accommodate her eight-year-old.
- It was a long day with the last call on my mobile from the police at 23:02 then I went to bed. I didn’t have any ‘down’ time or ‘family’ time!
- Yes, I am contracted to work 9-5, however I did not finish work until 11.30pm due to awaiting a bed for a client who had been detained under the Mental Health Act.
- Yes my boyfriend dumped me today as I prioritise work and not him.
- I missed putting my baby to sleep/night time routine.
- I missed an evening yoga class, was late for dinner and didn’t get to oversee my kids homework or talk to them properly about their day. As with most days, I ended up tired and grumpy.
- Constantly at my laptop. Usually about 6 hours on a Sunday putting all my time entries and case notes on the system, putting mileage through, overtime, expenses, POVA referrals etc.
- Didn’t see my kids or partner. My partner says they are sick of work taking priority and they may as well be single parent. Didn’t have main meal. Only time for two drinks whole shift. Left feeling dehydrated, tired and stressed.
- My family eat quick, easy meals that have little nutritional value because I don’t have time to cook properly. Today, I was late picking my daughter up from school because a meeting ran on a lot longer than it should have.
- I was exhausted when I came in both physically and mentally. I could not face cooking so ordered a takeaway. I then went to bed early and did not spend a lot of time with my partner. His father is in hospital and I have not yet been to see him due to work.
- Made me want to pick up my baby daughter and never let her go.
- Yes, my paperwork is so behind after receiving 26 new cases in a day when a co-worker departed her position suddenly that I’ve been bringing work home with me to try and catch up. I find myself cranky, irritable and gaining weight … but these issues are far less stressful than having that mountain of paperwork looming and never getting smaller.
- I was stressed and exhausted by the time I got home and had a fight with my partner over something incredibly silly (unwashed dishes).
- I am exhausted and have come down with a cold and bad throat.
- Drove for 2 hrs 15 minutes today…driving causes me back pain; makes me miserable!
- By the time I get home, with travelling time as well.. I am so tired that my speech is slurred and I cannot be bothered to eat. I fall asleep on the sofa.
- I never get to spend time with family or friends. I have absolutely no life outside of work.
- As usual I got home late, tired, physically and emotionally exhausted. Thankfully my partner had tendered to the needs of my 8 year old child. I can’t help but feel this job is causing me to neglect my own child, it’s not fair. I’m there for other people’s children but not my own consistently, this culture of work is not sustainable for parents.
- My own 7-year-old child tells her friends that she only sees her mummy every morning and became upset in school as she told the teacher she didn’t know when she would get her homework done as mummy doesn’t come home at night.
- I’ve recently returned from six weeks sick leave due to depression. My manager gave me five cases to look at and allocate as and when I was able. In her absence all five were allocated to me. I was beyond anxiety and wanted to go off sick again. Came home in tears and could not sleep.
- I missed my daughters GP appointment; was late home, missed a surprise meal my partner had organised – because it is my birthday today – and felt like I was failing all of the above and my unmanageable workload.
- I told my daughter that I would be home by 8.30pm. She couldn’t understand why mummy finally got home at 10pm and wouldn’t go to sleep until she knew I was home.
Try having the stress of being a Domiciliary Operations Manager. You work 24/7, take abuse from all and are expected not to have a home life!
Are Social Worker’s putting their own children at risk? This is a question I ask based on the report from UNISON and Community Care on the impact that the profession has on a Social Worker’s personal life.
Some of the 50 comments made could indicate that Social Workers who are parents are not meeting the needs of their own children, such as missing appointments, not having appropriate routines in place or being afforded stability. If this is turned around and the parent was NOT a Social Worker, would they have a Social Worker or family support worker involved?
Are Social Workers who are parents unable to meet the emotional and physical needs of their own children because they are too concentrated/ saturated in ensuring that the needs of other people, including adults and children, are being met above that of their own.
Maybe the government need to take note of this survey and consider the impact that the profession has rather than throwing more legislation at it and making it more difficult.
Just my 2 pence worth.