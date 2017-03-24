Be a part of something ‘good’ – Hertfordshire County Council

Hertfordshire County Council’s Childrens Services has been rated ‘Good’ following an Ofsted inspection of our services for children in need of help and protection, children that are looked after, and care leavers – putting us in the top 25% in the country.

Hertfordshire County Council has been recognised for its successful marketing campaign to recruit staff who help improve the lives of vulnerable families following a successful grant of £4.86 million by the Department for Education’s Innovation Programme.

Competitive packages

Not only do we recruit for our frontline roles, we also offer many other qualified and unqualified roles within our services for young people such as our Targeted Youth Support Services, Specialist Services which encompass Children’s Residential Homes, Children Looked After, Disabled Childrens, SEND, Fostering and Adoption Teams.

We offer competitive employment packages across our roles within Children’s Services, including market forces payments, welcome payments, generous annual leave entitlement and our own ‘Herts Rewards’ scheme which allows our staff access to the latest deals and offers to help save them money on everyday purchases.

Please take a minute to explore our careers website and apply for one of the exciting opportunities in one of our Children’s Services teams.