50 rewarding things about being a social worker

In partnership with



On 21 September 2016, Community Care and UNISON asked social workers how they were spending their day and to tell us the most rewarding and challenging aspects.

The survey highlighted a profession under pressure, and individual social workers struggling with their caseload.

However, social workers also reported feeling rewarded by the outcomes they had helped achieve and reported this was often enough to keep them going, no matter the stresses and strains they were put under.

Here are 50 rewarding things social workers said happened in their day.