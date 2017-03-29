Fast-track social work programme opens for applications

A government-backed fast-track training scheme for social workers has opened for applications.
The Step Up to Social Work programme, will take on 550 graduates for its fifth cohort, which starts in January 2018. Applications close on 5 May.
Trainees on the 14-month course receive a bursary of more than £19,000 and have their tuition fees paid. The minimum entry requirement is a 2:1 degree or a 2:2 degree plus a higher level qualification. The course is delivered by regional partnerships of councils and universities.
Children’s minister Edward Timpson said the scheme offered a “fantastic opportunity” for people to enter social work and help children and families.
“We want all young people to be able to go as far as their talents will take them, and part of that is making sure childhood is a happy and safe time in their lives.
“I have been inspired by previous graduates of the programme, and I’m sure this year will be no different. I look forward to meeting the next generation of social workers who will be transforming children’s lives.”
Isabelle Trowler, the chief social worker for children, said: I know from my own experience what a challenging and fulfilling career child and family social work is, and I’m pleased to see that this programme is encouraging more people to consider it.
“Programmes like this one are attracting hundreds of talented graduates each year, who could make a real difference to the lives of children and families.”
The government has previously said it wants 3,000 children’s social workers have qualified through fast-track routes by 2021. Ministers are investing £100m in Step up to Social Work and the Frontline fast-track programme in a bid to meet the target.
Is this for newly qualified social workers?
Hi
Where is the location for the programme to take place?
How does one go about applying?
Thanks
Manzar Iqbal BA (Hons) DMS MBA
Hello
Here’s a link to the application process.
Thanks,
Mithran
Colleagues,
A heartfelt cry of despair.
We are losing control of our Profession right in front of our eyes…
…I repeat “OUR PROFESSION”
Every man woman and their dog seems to think they have the right to have a view on who we are, what we should do, how we do it, how we should be trained, practice, organised etc.
NO they DON’T and shouldn’t
I don’t know of a fast-track programme for Doctors, Nurses, OTs, and the rest of the family of therapists and all the other health affiliated professionals; or any other profession for that matter. I bet you if there was as much a mention of such an idea, there would would be a massive outcry, objections and very firm resistance to the the very idea, up down and across said professions and their professional bodies .
Why this profession?
Are we that second class a profession that other professions along with others least qualified, knowledgeable, I’d even go as far as suggesting incompetent, are allowed and feel able to
comment on or determine our Professional destiny…
NO we are NOT.
We are a Profession on an equal footing with any other profession. We undergo a prescribed form of training that enables us to be ” licensed to Practice” . Yes licensed
WE are letting this happen.. and we must bare some responsibility for it….
…Unconformable or unfair as this is going to sound, I’m going to ‘SHOUT’ it loud and clear.
“WE ARE THE CAUSE THE EFFECT(the current state of our profession)..
….THE EPICENTRE OF WHAT’S HAPPENING TO OUR PROFESSION.”
But rather than this sounding negative an defeatist, it is in fact the very opposite.. it makes us very powerful; because it means we take on the responsibility for the destiny of our profession
It’s a choice ,,, Yours and Mine.. OUR Collective choice – to take back control of our profession and our professional destiny
No one is going to do it for us.
We need a “Conscious” Professional leadership
Where is real Social Work leadership when we need it ?
We need a Visionary Leadership, a Professional Leadership… NOT an Association
A Social Work Professional Body… not some quango set up by someone else.. some government with the advice of people who are completely ‘IGNORANT’ of what the Social Work Profession actually is or what a Social Worker actually is or does…. Not some ‘arms length ignorant and misinformed and opinionated perceptions of what we actually do
We need that leadership NOW, TODAY…please
I’m not seeing it.. I am not feeling it.. I’m not hearing it
Leadership from within the profession, from within Social Work Academia, from within Social Work practice… Representative leadership
Leadership by Social Workers for Social workers, by a Social Work Professional Body not some imposed cobbled together quango
NOT a leadership ” sleepwalking’ our profession to oblivion; not a leadership “asleep at the wheel of the social work profession car” but one that is “conscious,visionary an truly present”
While this is my cry of despair, I’m angry too; that we have let our profession get to this point.
Please let us claim back our profession before we get to a point of no return
It’s wake up call time
Firstly, apologies for any typing bloomers, I wrote this rather fast..and my fingers have a way of
hitting keys they shouldn’t!
Secondly, I have used capitals in places I have done this purposefully for emphasis
And lastly, I have been pretty blunt in places in this piece. I stand by every word I have said.
There is a profession’s identity, integrity and future existent at stake here.
I’m happy for Community Care or anyone else to contact me directly if you need to.
Joe Z Mairura