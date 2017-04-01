Photo: Narong Jongsirikul/Fotolia

Social workers will be forced to wear government-approved uniforms to work, under shock plans tabled this week.

Ministers say the move will boost public awareness of the profession. However, the proposals have been branded “devastating” by the big sandal and knitwear producers.

The plans, announced by the minister for public decency Peter Ian Staker, are said to be a reaction to him seeing a social worker wearing flares in the office.

“Today’s announcement is part of a wider government agenda to put clamping down on flares at the heart of all we do,” Staker said.

He said the new uniforms would add to the professional status of the social work workforce.

“We’ve spoken a lot about raising the status of social work so the profession is seen in the same way by the public as lawyers or medics, and rather than paying them lawyers’ fees, we are going to insist on more pant-suits,” Staker said.

Staker also said the government will invest £4 million into ‘Hemline’, a new fast-track clothing scheme he hopes will entice the “best and brightest” colours into social work daywear.

April Loof, spokesman for The UK Association of Social Work, expressed concerns about the plans.

“The government have made no commitment to ensuring the materials used in the uniforms will be organic, and fairly sourced.

“This, as well as ensuring that the footwear is comfortable, are now our number one priorities.”