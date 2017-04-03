Social workers ‘should challenge disempowering and ageist services’

Posed by model. Photo: Gary Brigden

Social workers who work with older people will be expected to challenge “disempowering or ageist” services, under proposals for a new capabilities statement for staff working in this area.

The British Association of Social Workers (BASW) is consulting on the statement, which sets out the knowledge, skills and values expected of practitioners working with older people. The document will be supported by a continuing professional development (CPD) pathway, which will outline the roles that older people’s social workers may take on throughout their careers.

The capabilities statement sets an expectation that social workers who have completed their Assessed and Supported Year in Employment should be able to work confidently with older people. More experienced social workers will be expected to demonstrate in-depth knowledge of ageing, including health conditions and gerontological social work research and theory.

The capabilities statement adds to the requirements set out in existing frameworks, such as the Professional Capabilities Framework and standards issued by the HCPC. They are being developed because there is currently no set of capabilities for this specialist area of practice.

The statement and CPD pathway were commissioned by Lyn Romeo, the chief social worker for adults, and will be produced in partnership with social workers, older people, and carers.

BASW’s consultation closes at 5pm on Wednesday 26 April. Feedback can be sent to z.hoang@basw.co.uk.