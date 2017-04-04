Seven-day social work teams to be launched in children’s service

Photo: ibreakstock/Fotolia

A children’s services trust will introduce seven-day social work teams after receiving government funding.

‘Enhanced hubs’ at Slough children’s services will see social workers and family support workers available in the evenings and weekends, as well as existing emergency duty team support.

The Department for Education awarded Slough’s trust £1.4m to introduce the hubs and develop a new domestic abuse assessment response.

Robbie Thompson, children and families coordinator for the trust, said the new model aimed to make services more responsive to families in crisis.

“We do have duty staff on weekends but they will only work emergency cases. This is about family support work that doesn’t just exist within a normal working day, but also exists outside of that on evenings and weekends,” he said.

The model will also give workers more opportunities to intervene with families at the right times, he added.

“It gives them a great opportunity to really do the kind of work that they are in this field for, which is to really make a difference with the families they work with. Everyone’s very excited.”