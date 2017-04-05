Two new categories announced for 2017 social work awards

Winners of the 2016 Social Worker of the Year Awards at the Houses of Parliament.

Two extra categories have been announced for the 2017 Social Worker of the Year Awards.

Social workers, social work teams or organisations can now put themselves forward for the ‘Raising the Profile of Social Work’ or ‘Championing Social Work Values’ awards.

The ‘Raising the Profile of Social Work’ category is for qualified social workers who have promoted the importance and value of social work in their organisations, or more widely.

The ‘Championing Social Work Values’ award will recognise social workers or teams who have been champions for the value of base of social work through their work or other activities.

Both categories are open to nominees working in either children’s or adult services.

The awards are open to social workers practising in England and there are 16 categories in total. Two additional awards for ‘Outstanding Contribution to Social Work’ and ‘Overall Social Worker of the Year’ are chosen by the trustees of the social work awards charity.

Entries are open until 5pm on Friday 21 July. Visit the social work awards website for more information and to download an entry form.

Community Care is the media partner for the awards.