Government to investigate how foster care can be improved

The government has launched a consultation to identify how current foster care provision can be improved.
The Department for Education has appointed Martin Narey and Mark Owers to review the status, role and function of foster carers in relation to other professionals. The stocktake will also examine what works best in fostering and how the experiences of young people can be improved.
The consultation, which runs until 16 June, seeks the views of practitioners, academics, foster carers, children in care and care leavers. It comes after the education committee’s fostering inquiry heard its final evidence last week. The committee is investigating the recruitment and retention of foster carers, the stability of the current system and foster care market.
Concerns
Children’s services leaders have expressed concerns over fostering agencies using ‘golden hellos’ to incentivise foster carers to leave council-run services, then charging councils inflated rates for the carers.
In a speech earlier this month, president of the Association of Directors of Children’s Services, Alison Michalska said the sector should look “long and hard at the costs of fostering placements”. She said the fostering stocktake would also play an important part in reducing the use of long distance placements for children in care.
“75% of children in care are in foster placements, many of those placements are out of the immediate local authority area. Sometimes that’s necessary and a good thing for the child concerned; often it’s because of a lack of more local placement capacity.”
Children’s minister Edward Timpson said the stocktake would help the government better understand current provision “so that every child gets the stable, nurturing home environment they deserve”.
Oh not again, is Narey on a retainer with them? Is there no one else suitably qualified to do this work? Why him? Again
This was a poorly written article. I assume the person writing doesn’t know much about the sector and did some loose research to be able to plump out the wording? There are many issue within the fostering sector. The one point added in reference to the independent sector is negative with absolutely no context.
1) I agree golden hellos are wrong and I would not employ then in my independent agency.
2) There probably is not enough said about underhand practice by councils poaching carers. This is constant and unethical. I wonder if the Directors of children services want to issue a statement about that.
3) Councils are letting down their children left right and centre and the independent sector have top step in and fill the gap. Also, it should be noted that the independent sector have toabide by the Fostering Regulations, Children’s Act and National Minimum standards to be able to provide services. Local authorities can continually fail and it doesn’t matter.
It is currently the worst I have ever seen services for children by local government. I suggest there be a lot more introspective review than suggestions that there are issue in the independent sector. Yes there are some issues as agreed, but simply one small issue amongst hundreds of others that need to be looked at in the sector.
Lazy journalism
Tim McArdle
I’m pleased to see this is finally happening and truly hope that restrictions will be put in place, although I will be honest I’m not hopeful of this.
There is a gross profit being made out of societies most vulnerable children.
I am confident that poor practice of foster carers is not appropriately challenged within the private(for profit) fostering sector as carers equal profit and independent agencies will protect their profit at all costs. This is not an attack on those social workers who work in the private sector as individual practice is often very good but move up the ladder and unethical practice is soon apparent. There are also exceptional foster carers working in the private sector, the problems are not as a result of individual SW’s or FC’s.
The issue of course is ‘unethical’ does not mean illegal and when you have money to splash around you can silence anyone.
Take the profit out of fostering.
If local authorities respected and rewarded their foster carer workforce appropriately they would recruit and retain more effectively thereby not needing as much out of area provision. Bradford Council have taken £440,000 from foster children’s allowances under the guise of cut backs but budgeted a similar amount for a projected increase in out of area placement costs, in effect, the children are subsidising the incompetence of Children’s Services and/or the Council Executive who are blaming each other.