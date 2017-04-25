Social work student expelled over anti-gay marriage Facebook posts launches appeal bid

A student expelled from his social work course after he expressed anti-gay marriage views on social media has launched a legal challenge against the decision.
At a hearing today, Felix Ngole will ask the High Court to allow a judicial review of Sheffield University’s decision to remove him from his social work masters course in February 2016.
The university excluded Ngole after he made Facebook posts supporting Kim Davis, a US county clerk who was jailed after refusing to give marriage licenses to same sex-couples. He also published quotes from Leviticus on his private Facebook account, which described homosexuality as an “abomination”.
Ngole argued the views were part of his Christian faith and his comments were made in a personal capacity.
But a university conduct committee found his actions would fall short of the professional standards for social workers set by the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC), and he was expelled from his course. He later lost an internal appeal against the decision.
‘Bar to office’
The High Court refused Ngole’s initial application for a judicial review but it has granted him a hearing so he can put his case in person.
Ngole said the university’s move had created a “bar to office for Christians”.
He said: “My beliefs about marriage and sexual ethics reflect mainstream, biblical understanding, shared by millions around the world. Simply expressing that understanding, in a personal capacity, on my Facebook page, cannot be allowed to become a bar to serving and helping others in a professional capacity as a social worker.”
Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, which is supportin Ngole’s legal fight, said: “Felix has worked with people who identify as homosexual, treating them with respect and kindness. What he shared on his Facebook page simply reflects biblical teaching on sexual behaviour.
“Unless he wins this case he will be forever barred from social work. Felix is entitled to express his views, especially ones shared by millions of people around the world. There is no evidence that Felix’s views adversely impacted his work. Quite the contrary, he was a hard-working student who would be an asset to the profession.”
Problem is, Felix, inasmuch as you may not agree with homosexualism, your views are in contrast to espoused social work values. How can it be known that you won’t act in a way which discriminates, against that people of homosexual persuasion? Once one signs up to social work, one must adhere to its tenets, even if one’s value system is at odds with certain of its aspects. You chose the profession: not it you. All the best!
Ps.
The world is changing, deal with it.
So much for freedom of speech!
How is freedom of speech being inhibited in this case?
The bible says you are allowed to threaten people that are different?! You are using the bible as an aid to share your abusive remarks. I hope I never meet you in the street. You have no human right to say what you said.
Natalie, you say that Felix has no “human right” to say what he said. He has in fact a much HIGHER right than a human right – he has a God-given right to quote the Bible.
It is extremely worrying that Felix is being discriminated against in this way because as a Christian he quoted the Christian Bible in a personal capacity in a Christian country!
I wish Felix well. He already has God’s blessing.
This is not ‘a Christian country’. This is a secular nation with a Christian tradition. Please consider the crucial distinction there.
Natalie: This gentleman is free to say what he will, that is his human right; but words have consequences as do actions. If his values and beliefs clash with people he may be working with, especially if they are not in accordance with anti-discriminatory/oppressive principles, it places others at risk and may affect the quality of his practice.
Him posting these views on public posts totally undermines the non judgemental and anti oppressive position social workers should take. The university was absolutely right and I would be appalled if he were able to practice as a social worker.
As a gay man, I believe l Felix has the right to express his opinion about homosexuality. I also believe he is mistaken and takes a few lines from one book to justify his opinion, there are other references which can be interpreted differently.
However the bible was written, and I do not believe either testament to be the word of God , rather a set of values for the time, it is one book by one person. As an example I assume Felix flogs his slaves!
As a social worker he should be held as an example and what he was condoning was a person not doing their job or following the law where they lived.
I would worry about his impartiality although as a Christian I would expect him to follow the route of loving everyone.
He has the right to say what he wants but needs to be prepared to stand by those words
Ban him
Someone who shares the view that homosexuality is an abomination should not hold office as a social worker. Saying that his barring from becoming a social worker is barring to office all Christians is ridiculous as many thousands of Christians, of which I am one, just do not share the view that homosexuality is an abomination. These type of comments on social media from someone that wants to become a social worker are just not acceptable in my view. Mr Ngole has the right to freedom of speech but with that comes responsibility and consequences.
This has the potential of putting very vulnerable people at risk.
Mr Ngole has already shown his bias.