Video: What social workers need to know about social media and adoption

Social media has made it much easier for adopted children and their birth families to have contact. This can have both a positive and negative impact. Either way its important for social workers to know how to manage it.

This is explored of social networking on adoption is considered in a guide for Community Care Inform, first written by Eileen Fursland and recently updated by Julia Feast and Elaine Dibben from CoramBAAF.

The guide covers key legislation and research, issues to be aware of and practical advice for adoption social workers. These are some brief tips from the guide; Inform subscribers can read the full guide and access the adoption knowledge and practice hub.

We have condensed some of the key messages about what social workers need to know into a short video below.