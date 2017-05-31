Social worker whose failings created extra work for colleagues struck off

Photo: Thodonal/Fotolia

A social worker whose failings “imposed extra burdens” on her colleagues has been struck off by the HCPC.

A conduct and competence committee heard how the social worker failed to carry out statutory visits, respond to phone calls from service users or complete viability assessments in four separate cases.

“The registrant’s behaviour resulted in acutely vulnerable children being exposed to the risk of harm, as well as diminishing the confidence of other service users in the service for which the registrant worked and imposed extra burdens on colleagues and other agencies,” the panel said.

It heard that her cases were reallocated to other social workers, and her managers had to do extra work to chase up cases. Because of her actions, service users made complaints about the “upset and annoyance” they experienced, which the panel said caused disaffection with the service.

No explanation

The social worker – who had worked in the authority for 12 years before the failings occurred – did not engage in the process, and therefore did not show remorse or insight into her conduct, the panel said.

In her local authority’s internal investigation she offered “no explanation” about why she failed to complete the tasks, or would falsely claim she had done them, the panel heard.

When issues with her practice were first identified, the council reduced her caseload and provided her with extra supervision, but she “repeatedly failed to perform to an acceptable standard”.

The panel concluded a striking off order was necessary to “protect the public in a case with a total lack of insight and apparent unwillingness or inability to resolve matters”.