Election 2017: What would the main parties do for social work?

Photo: vchalup/Fotolia

Three years earlier than anticipated, Britain is going through another general election.

While many expected this to be dominated by Brexit, the long-term sustainability of social care in England has also been at the top of topped the agenda, drawing big pledges from the five major parties who published their manifestos over the past month.

You can read more about each party’s pledges, and u-turns, in our stories, but for brevity here is a simple breakdown of what each party is proposing to do for social care and social work if they are elected.

The general election is being held on 8 June.

Election manifesto stories:

Conservatives pledge overhaul of social care funding

Conservatives make U-turn over cap on social care costs

Labour pledges £8bn to solve social care ‘crisis’

Liberal Democrats commit to fast-track social work training in manifesto