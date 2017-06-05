Improve your Care Act advocacy knowledge with our free webinar

Photo: John Birdsall/Rex Shutterstock

The Care Act’s advocacy duties have proven to be among the most tricky aspects of the legislation for practitioners, which is why Community Care is running a free webinar on the subject this month.

Leading advocacy trainer Kate Mercer will use case studies to test and reinforce practitioners’ knowledge of Care Act advocacy entitlements, offer tips on working more effectively with advocates and explore how Care Act advocacy fits with other forms of statutory advocacy, notably independent mental capacity advocacy.

The webinar will help practitioners to:

refresh their knowledge of the different forms of statutory advocacy;

get to grips with Care Act advocacy and who is entitled to it;

understand the advocate’s role and how it differs from their own role;

work more constructively with advocates.

The webinar takes place on Monday, 19 June, from 10.30am to 11.45am. It is open to anyone who registers but the recording of the webinar will only be available after the event to those who attended the live webinar and anyone with a subscription to Community Care Inform Adults.

Register now for your free place.

Kate Mercer delivers training and qualifications to independent advocates, through her company, Kate Mercer Training. She helped develop the first national qualifications in independent advocacy through City&Guilds. She previously managed a children’s care home.