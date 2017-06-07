Do my social workers fear a clued-up service user?

By Simon Stevens, @simonstevens74
I’ve been a service user for 25 years. I’m also an independent disability and social care consultant, so I’m pretty knowledgeable when it comes to the Care Act.
I recently had my first assessment since the Independent Living Fund closed. It’s something I’ve known for a few years would be a critical process in potentially deciding the level of support I will receive for the rest of my life. I entered this assessment fully aware of the reasons for it and the need to transfer some of my ‘ad-hoc’ social hours, which were paid for by the ILF, into my assessed needs under the Care Act.
The assessment started well as I filled in all the forms with the guidance of the community care worker. But when, in the spirt of choice and control, I asked for costs to be included to meet my needs creatively, the council appeared unwilling to engage with me. I was prepared to have a discussion about those costs in terms of eligibility and so on, but I wasn’t given the chance. Instead, they put my assessment on hold for several months and began asking questions they already had the answers to.
The conclusion of the assessment was a complete surrender from the council, making absolutely no change to my support. I should be pleased but bitter experience has shown me that this non-assessment will merely store up problems for the future. A braver social worker could come in with an agenda to remove the perceived unfairness of my care package because it has not been properly documented.
‘Fair and transparent assessment’
The irony is I was not unwilling to consider a cut to support. If my outcomes could be met through different solutions then that would make sense to me. I will always ‘fight’ for the best deal I can have that is fair and legal and, as anyone would, I will use the law to win my arguments. But I would have been happy to sit down with the social worker and go through all the support I think I need to legally argue its validity.
I often hear other service users say “they cut my care” like it was a one-way conversation. My experience shows it doesn’t take much assertiveness to gain the upper hand. But I don’t want an upper hand, I want a fair assessment that is transparent. Social workers should have the skills and confidence to engage with someone at my level of understanding, like a patient who asks their doctor for the full truth. I am going to respect honesty, including the fact that cuts may be on the table.
I understand the Care Act. I understand that the resource allocation system is a mostly pointless and wasteful exercise. I also understand that on the ground – as opposed to the many conferences still spouting the rhetoric – that personalisation is on its last legs, with flexibility and creativity replaced by justifying every penny. I just want to cut to the chase and know how much money is on the table to manage my support, and to ensure the package is justifiable in the bad times as well as the good.
I don’t understand why the staff I engaged with seemed unwilling to challenge me as someone who understood the Care Act as much as them. For me, social workers are my equals and a partner in what is a legal activity of providing me with support. But instead they seem to fear me and would prefer to simply give into “my demands” than sit around the table.
I might be an anomaly now, but the Care Act has undoubtedly made it easier for service users to understand the law and use it in their assessments, which I think will potentially change the culture of the process forever.
Very interesting article. I think Simon’s conclusion is correct – with the exception of those with a learning disability or very vulnerable for other reasons, a culture change is happening among service users .
Many service users, also show an awareness, honesty and understanding of nuance that seems lacking in policymakers. The next question is where do we go from here. Can social care policymakers and professionals engage with ‘Experts by Experience’ in the way the NHS is beginning to and involve service users in the design of programmes? Is that cultural shift possible among policymakers (who want to be seen as tough on ‘freeloaders’). Is this possible among professionals trained to see ‘Assessment’ as a service – effectively taking on the role of gatekeepers to resources?
Thinking about this.. One of the problems with having scarce resources and assessments with a very high threshold to reach them, is that potentially almost every service user is getting a package that is wrong for them. The bar has been set so high that by the time the service user can access help, they now need an enhanced service rather than the one they are being given.
The other issue is one of shoe-horning into programmes that were the ‘bright idea’ of someone high up the food chain- The Troubled families Programme for example,so families who need NHS support eg around poor mental health of a family member, are given parenting classes. The people who really need parenting support are unlikely to be organised enough to turn up for for 12 group sessions while those that need NHS support are so desperate they would turn up for anything that is offered.
So I guess this all adds up to a dysfunctional, ineffective, expensive and very poorly targeted system of support.
People like Simon and me and countless other ‘service users’ are the key to fixing this system and that really is a major challenge for policymakers and many care professionals but I personally see no alternative.
This is interesting. I have done lots of ILF transfer assessments. I wish I did have clued up service users, altho they can be scary as we are always unsure of where we stand legally, and we don’t have manager back up. Managers do want us to cut the package, but back down when there is a challenge. And we don’t know how much money is on the table, as no one takes any notice of RAS. I do ask service users to think of other ways they can meet their outcomes, but they usually don’t, and we don’t have these miraculous community resources. It is a blunt, unequitable system.
Same experiences happen in Children’s Services though in obviously different circumstances. A couple known well to me are adopters with a now-adolescent child they and their family love dearly, who as well as being a star of drama sport & academic disciplines is also very deeply Attachment Disordered, at times uncontrollably angry & physically, emotionally & verbally abusive to a dangerous degree. Post adoption support non-existent for 10 years so far. School is a comp, Attachment Aware, working incredibly hard but distress-driven violence & destruction and a score or more absconding incidents including 24 hour absences police searches etc mean it simply can’t hold on. Family has, after input from CAMHS & other support, but with an eventual descent into ABH with serious intent, and with deep distress, entered into a S20 agreement/temp foster care. At which point SCare has turned on them, en masse and including the IRO: blaming, fault funding, “its only your view this is Attachment Disorder” when 3 separate clinical psychs have diagnosed it, using “he/she says …..” as a reason for downright punitive SWk behaviours, including a file note they had to break down the doors to get hold of, that says “parents want to know everything & they ask questions” as an accusation. Given they’re both professionals & they have solutions that would work for a child they love? Yes, of COURSE they do. “We’ve applied for a care order” is the latest, out of the blue and meeting nine of the criteria for an Order, but given 6 month guillotine trumps both common sense AND good practice. Atrocious. Unprofessional. Not in the child’s interests in any way, at all. But for too many adopters? Read the Selwyn Report. Not rare.