Social work vlog: my first week in social work

Photo: Ikon Images/REX Shuttershock

Your first experiences in any job can be formative ones. They can send you down a positive path or a negative one.

Often these experiences stick with you through your career afterwards, which was true in Sophie Ayers’ case.

Sophie has spoken in Community Care’s first social work vlog about her experiences during her first week in social work almost 10 years ago, and what that still means for her now.

Sophie is an independent social worker who works with children. She tweets @sophieayers1982. She vlogs on the YouTube channel ‘weneedtotalkaboutsocialwork’.