Tips for social workers on preparing section 7 reports for court

Writing section 7 reports can be challenging for social workers who have more experience of public than private law proceedings. But the principles behind writing a good section 7 report are the same as for any other kind of court report – and taking an analytical approach can help with both quality and clarity.

Sarah Parsons, Cafcass principal social worker and assistant director, has written a practical guide to writing section 7 reports for Community Care Inform Children. These are a few key tips from the guide; subscribers to Inform can read the full guide, based on best practice at Cafcass, and access the new knowledge and practice hub on court skills.

Analytical reports

Analytical report writing gives a picture of the child’s situation that leaps off the page. As opposed to a narrative, chronological approach, the focus throughout is on your analysis of the information you have gathered through your work on the case: your evidence base. This approach means you quickly get to the heart of the issues affecting the child. It also helps your recommendations hold more weight with the court.

Section 7 reports

The court has the power to require a report to allow it to become better informed about the welfare of a child.

Section 7 reports can be required in a range of circumstances:

where there is a dispute over where a child should live;

where there is a dispute over arrangements for spending time with a child (child arrangements orders);

where there are applications to stop one parent or carer from exercising their parental responsibility (a prohibited steps order);

to determine a specific issue, such as what type of education the child has, to make decisions on medical treatment or moving abroad (specific issue orders).

Writing a report