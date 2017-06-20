Care Act advocacy: understanding your duties and the advocate’s role

The advocacy rights under the Care Act have had a difficult first two years with evidence that many people are going without their entitlement to advocacy and some professionals do not fully understand their duties or the role of the advocate.

In this webinar, advocacy trainer Kate Mercer supports social care practitioners working with adults to better understand their advocacy duties and work more effectively with advocates. It uses case studies to test and reinforce practitioners’ knowledge of Care Act advocacy entitlements, offers tips on working more effectively with advocates and explores how Care Act advocacy fits with other forms of statutory advocacy, notably independent mental capacity advocacy.