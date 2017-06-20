Leap forward to the top 5% of children’s services with Hampshire County Council

Social workers who are as good as you are should be working among the best in your profession.

Hampshire County Council children’s services has been consistently judged as good by Ofsted and has been in the top five per cent of children’s services for ten years.

By joining us, you will be at the forefront of radical innovation in the delivery of children’s services. It’s an exciting time to join as we are developing more flexible, creative and efficient ways of working with children and families.



More freedom to practice

While the changes focus is on improving outcomes for children, our social workers are also seeking benefits with more freedom to practice and better work-life balance.

Come and meet us Why not come to our open event on Wednesday 5 July? We would love to tell you a lot more about being a social worker at Hampshire County Council and the groundbreaking changes we are making. On the day you will be able to meet members of the team and talk to them informally to get their perspective on working for us. You will also get to hear about our commitment to your continuing professional development and the relocation package we may be able to offer to those who would need to move to work for us. The open event takes place 3pm to 5pm on Wednesday 5 July at Hampshire County Council’s headquarters in Winchester. Spaces are limited, secure your place today.

We genuinely value our social workers as reflected in the competitive basic salary and benefits package we offer and the opportunities to enhance this with market supplements.

Hampshire offers a safe and supportive working environment with positive team support, regular management and peer group supervision. We also have a comprehensive induction programme for those joining us.



Relief from admin burdens

Other practical support is provided in the form of social worker personal assistants – relieving you from the burden of many of the administrative tasks in children’s social care.

You will also have access to trained volunteers who can be deployed to mentor young people, conduct return from missing interviews, and provide parenting support.

Our commitment to giving social workers a high level of support includes making sure you have the tools you need to do your job well. All our social workers will be issued with mobile phones and tablets for greater flexibility and accessibility.



Come and join us

We need more good social workers like you to help us keep Hampshire’s children safe and protected.

Come and join us on the frontline.