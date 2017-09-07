Five reasons for children’s social workers to come to Community Care Live

Photo: Gary Brigden

Community Care Live London is now just under three weeks away, and children’s social workers will have their pick of 25 sessions of essential learning over the two days – all for free.

Here are just five reasons for children’s practitioners to sign up for the event:

Get up to date on the law…

With the passage of the Children and Social Work Act 2017, the law in relation to children’s social work has changed in significant ways. Meanwhile, recent case law demonstrates how the courts are dealing with some of the critical issues practitioners deal with every day.

In a session on day two of the event (27 September), leading trainer Shefali Shah will provide an update on recent case law and set out what the 2017 act means for your practice in relation to looked-after children, safeguarding and permanency planning.

Hers is just one of a number of sessions in our new Legal Learning Hub, offering top-quality learning on the law from leading barristers, solicitors and trainers across the two days.

Other sessions will cover section 20 and deprivation of liberty in relation to children and young people.

…and be prepared for court

Understanding the law is one thing but preparing for and giving evidence in court is another. On day one (26 September), Shefali will be delivering a session for children’s social workers on improving your confidence in the courtroom.

You can read more about this from Shefali here.

Hear from the chief social worker

Chief social worker for children and families Isabelle Trowler will be speaking on day two about the development of the national assessment and accreditation system.

This session will give you an insight into her thinking about accreditation and the potential to develop a post-qualifying specialism in practice with children and families.

Get to grips with child to parent violence

Across the programme, there are sessions designed to help you get to grips with emerging areas of practice.

One of these, on day one, covers child to parent abuse, which is thought to affect one in 10 families but is an area in which social workers get little or no training.

Come along to understand the risk factors, the impact on families and how social workers can best support affected families.

The session will be delivered by social workers, and experts on child to parent abuse, Helen Bonnick and Al Coates.

Debate critical practice issues such as radicalisation

We will also be debating some of the critical issues for your practice, including radicalisation and poverty.

With research showing that radicalisation remains an uncomfortable area of practice for social workers, join our panel discussion on day two to help deepen your understanding of the different perspectives that surround this issue.

And on day one, we will be debating the impact of poverty on social work practice and how best practitioners can respond to families who are struggling with economic hardship.

That’s not all

There is much much more on offer for children’s practitioners, including roundtable discussions on particular areas of practice, a bookshop in which you can meet authors of some of the latest social work texts and our buzzing exhibition, where you can network with peers, recruiters, providers and trainers.

Register now for your free place.