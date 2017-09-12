Five reasons adult social workers should not miss Community Care Live

Photo: Gary Brigden

Community Care Live London opens two weeks today, with plenty of essential learning on offer for social workers working with adults – all for free.

Here are five reasons for adults’ practitioners to put 26-27 September at London’s Business Design Centre in their diary:

Care Act legal update

The judgments in the Davey and Merton cases this year have demonstrated how the courts are interpreting key elements of the Care Act 2014.

Leading public law solicitor Alex Rook will be pulling out the key implications of these cases for practitioners while providing guidance on how social workers and their managers should deal with legal challenges, on day one.

A more extensive preview of Alex’s session is available here.

More essential legal training

The Care Act session will be one of a number in our new Legal Learning Hub, a one-stop shop for all your legal learning.

Also in the hub, on day two, leading Court of Protection barrister Alex Ruck Keene will provide a refresher on the law on assessing mental capacity, with a focus on taking all practicable steps to support a person to make a decision.

There will also be sessions on preparing for and attending Court of Protection hearings (day one), and on carrying out and writing reports for safeguarding enquiries (day two).

Lessons from an expert by experience

Expert by experience Moira Tombs will be telling her powerful story of how she was dealt with by services when her mental health deteriorated following the death of her partner.

Through her story, Moira will pose critical questions about how practitioners should respond to adults who are in crisis, the respective roles of mental health services and the criminal justice system and how safeguarding can be made truly personal in mental health.

For a preview of this day one session, read this piece.

Guidance on carrying out reviews

With councils under ever-increasing pressure to make savings, many authorities are targeting reviews for cost reductions in care and support plans.

Social worker and Care Act consultant Pete Feldon will be providing a session on how practitioners can ensure good professional practice and legal compliance when carrying out reviews in this environment.

Find out more about this session, also on day one, here.

Get to grips with FASD

Foetal alcohol spectrum disorder is the most common, non-genetic cause of learning disability but is not very well understood among social care practitioners.

At Community Care Live, trainer Joanna Buckard will provide delegates with guidance on how to recognise FASD and how best to support this particular group. This session takes place on day one.

That’s not all

There is much much more on offer for adults’ practitioners, including roundtable discussions on particular areas of practice, a bookshop in which you can meet authors of some of the latest social work texts and our buzzing exhibition, where you can network with peers, recruiters, providers and trainers.

Register now for your free place.