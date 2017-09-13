Council could lose control of children’s services as government appoints commissioner

Photo: Konstantin Yuganov/Fotolia

The government has appointed a commissioner to review whether an ‘inadequate’-rated children’s services should be removed from council control.

Frankie Sulke will report to the government by the end of November with recommendations for how children’s services in Barnet can be improved.

Sulke will remain commissioner for children’s services until the government removes its direction.

During that period, Sulke will also give instructions to the council to secure improvement and to recommend any additional support required in Barnet.

As part of her report, Sulke will assess the council’s ability to improve itself in a reasonable timeframe, and evaluate other alternative models it could pursue.

Barnet was branded ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted inspectors in July. They said there were “widespread and serious failures” across children’s services, as well as a “legacy of widespread poor practice”.