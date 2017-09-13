Five reasons social work managers should sign up for Community Care Live

Photo: Gary Brigden

Community Care Live London is now less than two weeks away, offering a wealth of free learning opportunities for social work managers, from team manager to director.

Hear from the chief social worker on accreditation

The introduction of the accreditation of social workers in England will have major implications for practitioners, supervisors, service leaders and their employers.

On day two of the conference, chief social worker Isabelle Trowler will be setting out her vision for accreditation and its role in developing post-qualifying specialisation in children’s social work.

A dedicated forum for PSWs

The conference will be emphasising the critical role of principal social workers through a dedicated forum for PSWs on day one.

This will start with a panel discussion, led by PSWs, on whether the role is fulfilling its potential. This will be followed by a roundtable discussion, facilitated by an executive coach, on fostering the key PSW skill of influencing.

A new learning tool

Developing cost-effective training that improves social workers’ skills and knowledge within budget and fits in with practitioners busy schedules is increasingly important.

The conference will showcase a new supported learning tool designed to do exactly that, developed by Community Care Inform in partnership with Cornwall council, and based on research into the most effective methods of learning.

Improve your response to domestic abuse

Ofsted, the Care Quality Commission and fellow inspectorates have recently conducted a series of inspections into how local authorities and their partners are responding to the needs of children living with domestic abuse.

In a session on day two, Ofsted and the CQC will set out the key lessons for local agencies from the inspections and how they can take steps to improve their response to this group of children.

Leadership lessons

In addition, on day two, social work managers who have completed the Firstline training programme will be sharing how it has changed their approach to management and leadership, and the impact this has had on families.

That’s not all

There is much much more on offer for adults’ practitioners, including roundtable discussions on particular areas of practice, a bookshop in which you can meet authors of some of the latest social work texts and our buzzing exhibition, where you can network with peers, recruiters, providers and trainers.

Register now for your free place.