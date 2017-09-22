Make a change you won’t regret: Become a social worker in the happiest place in Wales

Vale of Glamorgan Council is seeking frontline Social Workers, Practitioner Managers and Team Managers to join its Children and Young People Service. Find out more or see the latest vacancies

Meet the Vale of Glamorgan.

The Office for National Statistics named it the happiest place in Wales. And with sensational scenery and Cardiff on the doorstep it offers a perfect mix of thriving city and tranquil countryside.

It is also a fantastic place to advance your social work career and make a meaningful difference to the lives of children, young people and families.

“I relocated to the Vale because I wanted to work for a smaller authority,” says Amanda, team manager of the Fifteen Plus team that supports looked-after and homeless young people aged 15 or older.

Building positive relationships



“I’ve worked for big cities before and wanted an opportunity to work for a smaller authority where I could build relationships more easily with the people I was working with, both professionals and service users.

“Working for the Vale means you do actually get to meet the people that you’re supporting, even at team manager level, which doesn’t happen in other authorities.”

Carys, a social worker, agrees: “I like the direct contact you have with people, you see them on a regular basis and you get to build positive relationships with them.”

A forward-thinking service

A taste of what we offer social workers – Competitive pay and benefits

– Help with relocation costs

– Ability to purchase additional annual leave

– Transition support for practitioners moving into Wales

– Free parking and competitive car loans

– Round-the-clock emotional support

As one of our frontline practitioners or managers you will be part of a forward-thinking and committed service that sets trends rather than follows them. “We are resourceful and resilient, committed to improvement and keen to embrace new ideas,” says Rachel Evans, head of Children and Young People Services.

In just the past months alone, that commitment to fresh thinking has seen the service:

• Reinvest the savings made by reducing the number of young people requiring residential care, in the development of a targeted family support service to help keep families together

• Create a therapeutic fostering arm to its Fostering Service that supports placement stability for children and young people

• Boost the voice of looked-after children and care leavers in how our services develop and in the recruitment of senior staff.

A supportive team



“We recognise that our social workers are our greatest asset and any social workers joining us will be supported by an able and committed team who have proven capacity for good service delivery and for helping families achieve good outcomes,” says Evans.

And while the Vale of Glamorgan is the best-performing council in Wales, its social workers are seeking to build on that success.

“We are creating an environment where staff enjoy their work, are supported to deliver within demanding and challenging roles, and have every opportunity to develop their skills and experience because that enables us together to enhance outcomes for children and their families,” says Evans.

“We’re excited about the work we do and will do here. I hope you will be there with us, helping to make it happen.”