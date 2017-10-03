Social Worker of the Year Awards finalists announced

Bianka Lang (middle) receiving her trophy for Overall Social Worker of the Year in 2016. Photo: Matt Grayson

More than 80 social workers and social work teams have been selected as finalists for the prestigious Social Work of the Year Awards.

In total, 81 social workers and teams will compete to win awards in 16 categories in November, and one social worker will be picked as the Overall Social Worker of the Year 2017.

Peter Hay, chair of the Social Work Awards charity which organises the event, said: “Our aim is to celebrate the outstanding achievements of individual practitioners and teams up and down the country and we’ve been truly humbled by the huge praise coming from people who have benefited from great social work.”

James Rook, managing director of the awards’ headline sponsor, Sanctuary Social Care, said this year had seen the highest number of entries ever.

“The standard of entries and level of competition is very strong, so all shortlisted nominees should be extremely proud. We look forward to welcoming our finalists and their guests to the awards ceremony in November to celebrate their outstanding achievements in the profession.”

The full shortlist of finalists:

Mental Health Social Worker of the Year (Sponsored by Hampshire County Council)

Andrew Thomas, London Borough of Croydon

Babara Cooley, Essex County Council

Billy Melvin, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Gareth Benjamin, Livewell South West

Raising the Profile of Social Work (Sponsored by Bradford Metropolitan District Council)

Essex Social Care Academy

Louise Walker, Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council

Sarah Parsons, Cafcass

Seanna Lassetter, Birmingham City Council

Student Social Worker of the Year (Sponsored by Calderdale Council)

Chelsea Higgins, University of Hull,

Joseph Vanlint, Liverpool John Moores University

Louise Watson, Manchester Metropolitan University

Nabeela Talib, Oxford Brookes University

Suzanne Rowe, The Open University

Zoe Stanyard, De Montfort University

Practice Educator of the Year (Sponsored by The Open University)

Ali Bell, Cornwall Council

Amanda Lewis, Birmingham City Council

Jim Fox, Shropshire Council

Lynn Lock, Achieving for Children

Suzannah Rockett, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Creative & Innovative Social Work Practice (Sponsored by OLM Systems)

Family Safeguarding Teams Hertfordshire, Hertfordshire County Council

Linda Nelmes, Cafcass

North Kent Children in Care Team, Kent County Council

Virtual Dementia Tour Training Team, Essex County Council

Best Social Work Employer (Sponsored by Sanctuary Social Care)

Central Bedfordshire Council

East Sussex County Council, Children’s Services Department – Early Help and Social Care Service

Essex County Council, Children and Families

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council

Team Leader of the Year, Children’s Services (Sponsored by Kent County Council)

Clare Luby, Achieving for Children

Hannah Foxcroft, Ealing Council

Leanne Baines, Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council

Marcos Vicinanza, London Borough of Hillingdon

Sarah Carter, Essex County Council

Sharon Turner, Essex County Council

Team Leader of the Year, Adult Services (Sponsored by Gloucestershire County Council)

Elizabeth Thorpe, Calderdale Council

Jill Hughes, Worcestershire County Council

Melanie Wilson, Livewell South West

Nicky Skinner, Devon County Council

Team of the Year, Children’s Services (Sponsored by iMPOWER)

Adoption Team, Gloucestershire County Council

Coastal and North East Ipswich Child in Care Team, Suffolk County Council

No Recourse to Public Funds, London Borough of Waltham Forest

Oldham Phoenix Team, Oldham Council

Pathway Team, East Riding of Yorkshire Council

The Children in Care Specialist Team, Essex County Council

Team of the Year, Adult Services (Sponsored by UNISON)

AMHP Team, Northumberland County Council

Essex Mental Health Family Group Conferencing Service, Essex Partnership NHS Mental Health Trust

Hospital to Home, Derby City Council

Langdon Forensic Social Work Team, Devon County Council

Sexual Exploitation Hub, Newcastle City Council

West Somerset Community ASC Team, Somerset County Council

Newly Qualified Children’s Social Worker of the Year (Sponsored by Tees Valley Local Authority Children’s Services)

Becky Taylor, Essex County Council

Dean Radford, Sheffield City Council

Jack McWaters, Achieving for Children

Jayesh Rushi, Lancashire County Council

Rosemary Smith, Ealing Council

Senita Kaur, Doncaster Children’s Services Trust

Susan Hook, Essex County Council

Newly Qualified Adult Social Worker of the Year (Sponsored by BASW)

David Evenden, Hampshire County Council

Gary Spencer-Humphrey, Hampshire County Council

Helen Simpson, Gloucestershire County Council

Lisa Holliday, Thurrock Council

Nicole Jones, Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust

Children’s Social Worker of the Year (Sponsored by Barnardo’s)

Deion Grant, London Borough of Tower Hamlets

Donna Kessler, Hertfordshire County Council

Hannah Tull, Essex County Council

Jackie Dowding, London Borough of Havering

Jason Sedgman, Central Bedfordshire Council

Mark Davies, Cheshire West and Chester Council

Nicola Silk, Rutland County Council

Vanessa Alexander, Ealing Council

Adult Social Worker of the Year (Sponsored by Devon County Council)

Claire Lillywhite, Hampshire County Council

Isabel Andrews, Leicester City Council

Michelle Bradford, Gloucestershire County Council

Vidhya Biju, Birmingham City Council

Vicki Ingham, Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council

Championing Social Work Values (Sponsored by Essex County Council in partnership with Servelec Corelogic)

Andew Deller, Lifecraft

Carolyne Willow, Article 39

Nikki Mahony, Hampshire County Council

Rachel Keetley, Norfolk County Council

Lifetime Achievement Award (Sponsored by BASW)