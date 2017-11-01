Social work student expelled after calling homosexuality ‘a sin’ on Facebook loses court appeal

by Mithran Samuel & Luke Stevenson
A social work student removed from his course following anti-gay Facebook posts has lost a judicial review against the university’s decision.
Felix Ngole was removed from a master’s social work degree at Sheffield University last year following an internal fitness to practise process, triggered by numerous Facebook posts he made defending Kim Davis, an American registrar who was jailed for refusing to give gay couples marriage licenses on grounds of faith.
During the online discussion he labelled homosexuality “a sin, no matter how you want to dress it up”.
Last week, a judge ruled that the university had acted lawfully in removing Ngole under fitness to practise (FTP) proceedings validated by the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) and based on its standards and guidance for students.
The university’s FTP panel found that, in posting his views publicly, Ngole had breached requirements to keep high standards of personal conduct and make sure his behaviour did not damage public confidence in the profession. He had also given no evidence that he would refrain from presenting his views in the same way in future.
Ngole appealed to a higher ‘appeals committee’ in the university, which upheld the FTP panel’s decision, and said that his removal from the course was proportionate because of the lack of insight he had shown into his actions.
In the judicial review, Ngole challenged the appeals commiteee’s decision on the basis it was an “unlawful interference” with his rights to free speech and freedom of religion under the European Convention on Human Rights, and that the decision was “arbitrary and unfair in substance – in effect public law irrationality”.
No interference
In rejecting the appeal, Judge Rowena Collins Rice said that there had been no interference with Ngole’s freedom of religion and that the university’s interference with his freedom of expression had been lawful in so far as it accorded with the HCPC’s and the university’s standards. It was also in pursuit of legitimate aims – ensuring that public confidence in the profession was maintained and that service users were treated with dignity and without discrimination, and perceived to be so treated – and proportionate.
The judge said that the university was not concerned about the religious content of the posts but the fact that they could be accessed by people, including service users, “who would perceive them as judgemental, incompatible with service ethos, or suggestive of discriminatory intent”.
“Whatever the actual intention was, it was the perception of the posting that would cause the damage. It was reasonable to be concerned about that perception,” she added.
Discriminatory
Beyond the postings, the judge said the university was even more concerned by the fact that Ngole appeared to deny the possibility that they would be perceived as discriminatory or that such a perception should be taken seriously. Instead, he seemed to think that he was exercising personal freedoms in a way that was none of the university’s business.
Judge Rice said: “Social workers have to deal with how people will actually react to it in real life, and express themselves accordingly. That is not about a ‘blanket ban’, or about stifling religious speech or about denouncing faith; it is about seeing the world as others see it, and making the connection between what you say and the provision of public services in sensitive and diverse circumstances.
“Trainee social workers have to satisfy their supervisors that they understand this, and are if necessary working hard at it. That requires a reflective and proactive response to concerns being raised (the development of ‘autonomous and reflective thinking’ is an HCPC set expectation for courses of this sort). A reactive and defensive response is likely only to amplify those concerns. It was reasonable to expect a student whose career was at stake to have gone further to show that he understood the questions and had some reassuring answers.”
Ngole also had a complaint to the Office of the Independent Adjudicator for Higher Education rejected earlier this year, after it decided the university had followed its procedures and “there was no evidence of bias”.
After the hearing, Ngole said he was disappointed by the judge’s decision and would launch a further appeal.
Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, which supported Ngole’s appeal, said: “Many views are frequently expressed by students on social media and in other contexts. It is the expression of Biblical morality that has been singled out for sanction by the university.
“The university, in investigating Felix’s personal Facebook posts and disciplining him for them, is acting as if they are thought police. This ruling will have a chilling effect on Christian students up and down the country who will now understand that their personal social media posts may be investigated for political correctness.”
There should be no place for Religion in Social work or Schools.
Hey Felix, breaking news – it’s not all about you.
To be a Social Worker you have to be strong enough to put your own personal beliefs on a back burner whilst you do your job – and yes part of doing this professional job is having awareness of what you put out into the public sphere e.g. social media. As a Social Worker you are going to be working with gay people. How do you expect to build trusting relationships with them if they are aware of your views and fearful that you are judging them?
If expressing your religious views is so important to you that is fine, but maybe think of being a preacher rather than a Social Worker.
A shame but quite right. Religion should never provide an exemption from the normal rules of society. I wonder how he would feel if he heard a social worker with far right views supporting white supremacy?
I’ve got a sneaking suspicion he might feel at home with right wing views.
If that is so ‘a man called horse’ then it should apply to all religions – no religious or faith schools of any description in our country. Perhaps we should undermine the foundations of society and restrict all freedoms including the freedom to teach our children faith, religion sprirituality. I think that would cause some worldwide outrage but it is an interesting view.
I totally agree should apply to all religions. There should be freedom to teach religion, I am not saying it should be banned. Religion is not Science and I do not think not teaching it would undermine the foundations of society. One might argue, however, that religious differences undermine society take a hard look around you. Religious extremism is on the rise is it not? Humanism can provide foundations and values without fear of some kind of retribution from god to create compliance with law and values. You can believe whatever nonsense you like but it has no place in schools or in Social Work. All religions are founded upon ignorance and superstition. We may well be a Christian Country but over 50% hold no religious faith. Science has validity religion does not.
Such a lazy argument from the Christian Legal Centre citing ‘political correctness’. This has nothing to do with PC. This is about a social work student flagrantly flouting social work values and ethics and then reacting in a totally arrogant way. Not someone I want to welcome into our profession. Not someone I would feel comfortable with working with vulnerable service users. A good decision made.
Felix has the right to express his religious views around homosexuality- which incidentally are only held by fundamentalist Christians and certainly not by those who believe Jesus to be accepting and loving towards all. However the social work principles of non judgementalism, respect, understanding of the continuum of sexuality, all should challenge his views. If he believes that being gay is morally wrong I suggest that it would prejudice his chance to work with vulnerable people in a social work role. I cannot argue against the ruling.
It’s absolutel naivety to suggest that such views are only held by ‘fundamentalist’ Christians. I belonged to a church for many years and many of my acquaintances would not describe themselves as such (they would regard themselves as progressive if anything) but they would totally agree with this guy’s views. It’s not as simple to talk about it in terms of ‘we’ and ‘them’. Homophobia exits in many different formats and cuts across every social, political and religious group; none are exempt.
This was a completely correct decision, how could he ever have acted as a social worker with views like this. I am certain the same would have happened if he was muslim or of any other faith and expressed the same views!
I am certainly not condoning this gentleman’s comments that were wholly inappropriate. However is his conduct really front page news?? Is this a scoop or was it a lean publication window. There is ample wrong in the practice/attitude of many Social Workers, so can we perhaps dig a little deeper in our research and associated journalism.
Perhaps start with the robustness of University interviews/vetting so as to wean out applicants who retain such views?
Seemingly this person lacks understanding of the impact of his views (stated on a public domain, no less) and their perceived impact on his social work practice.
Unsure however as to why CC felt it necessary to post his picture as I’m not aware of this being the case with numerous others who have been ‘struck off’ etc – was it not enough for CC.co.uk that this individual was expelled?
Then we observe the usual ill-informed comments from individuals relating to science and religion. I would have thought social workers criticising others would present their own views in a more considered way.
In case people have forgotten their school studies, science is essentially the systematic study of the world around us. People refer to ‘science’ (also commonly using it bluntly and arrogantly as a means of bashing religion) as if it was a concrete concept – in an age where even astronomers have had their previous understanding of the universe completely shaken. Science and religion aren’t detached from each other – unless of course you hold extreme atheist or extreme religious views.