Social work and religion: ‘It is painful to look back on the views I held’

by Anonymous
It has been interesting to follow the news of the court’s ruling to uphold the decision of Sheffield University’s Fitness to Practice panel regarding Felix Ngole’s removal from his masters in social work course last year.
This student was removed from his course due to Facebook posts he had made defending an American registrar who was refusing to give gay couples marriage licences. During his Facebook discussions he states he sees homosexuality as a ‘sin’.
Also significant is the fact reports indicate that since the incident he didn’t demonstrate critical reflection or regret about his comments, showing little insight into how LGBTQ+ service users might experience such an attitude.
In the judgment, Judge Rice said: “It was reasonable to expect a student whose career was at stake to have gone further to show that he understood the questions and had some reassuring answers.”
I think this was a good decision by the court.
Ultimately the wellbeing of service users need to be protected and this incident seems a clear breach of Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) standards of conduct. However, the situation has also brought up a number of questions and conflicts for me.
I write as someone who has been a social worker for over 20 years, and is currently a university lecturer.
‘Painful’
I also write as someone who spent my teens and early twenties in a fundamentalist Christian church. Reading about this situation has made me ask the uncomfortable question of whether I could have been in Mr Ngole’s situation if I had grown up in an era of social media.
It is painful to look back on the views I held during that period, and it is particularly difficult to explain them to others. In essence, fundamentalist Christianity is an all-encompassing world view where you are expected to believe the Bible is the true and perfect word of God. The pressure to believe this privately, and to proclaim it publicly, is extremely strong.
I went to a church where this was impressed upon me in the form of weekly sermons outlining the imminent threat of me burning in hell; a much more fearsome prospect than HCPC fitness to practise proceedings.
There were other subtler forms of shaming, peer control and hierarchical (often patriarchal) pressure. These influences are all assisted by a genuine belief in the devil; a convenient figure used to explain away any challenges, particularly those from a secular culture. There is a huge emphasis on keeping up a public defence of Christianity and being a ‘witness’ to its perceived truths.
Reason and persuasion
It doesn’t surprise me at all that Mr Ngole doesn’t seemed to have changed his perceptions during the university hearings, as from his point of view he will be doing the right thing: fighting for his faith, upholding truth in the face of secular attacks.
It is almost impossible to negotiate or reflect with those who hold fundamentalist views as they believe they have access to objective truth.
The kind of reflective processes we use in social work rely on reason and persuasion, and they are unlikely to be effective at changing people’s minds. In my experience it is only the actual deconstruction of the world view, and the loss of the fundamentalist faith in the bible, which will enable enough openness which might make reflection on multiple perspectives a possibility.
I would be interested in whether there was any attempt to engage with Mr Ngole on a theological level. It would be a complex task, but probably a more effective way of challenging him.
Shadows
I am also concerned about how students and social workers who have a religious faith will perceive this judgement. I suspect that a quick reading of what has happened, where some of the nuances around Mr Ngole’s ongoing lack of reflection are not identified, will lead people to conclude that they must keep their religious views very much out of sight in their social work training and subsequent career.
For me, this is a worry. It won’t make people less homophobic, just more secretive about how they express it. Driving it into the shadows might make it even more powerful. In my experience it is listening, the expression of lived experience and authentic dialogue, which are most likely to provoke people to reassess their perspectives.
Disclosing religious faith is quite a thorny issue in social work university departments. As someone who has lived within the Christian subculture I have a good nose for identifying people with a Christian background and I have identified a few such people in my department who also, like myself, keep silent about it. I have specifically chosen to write this article anonymously.
I am worried that my arguments might be misconstrued. I don’t wish to be defined and stereotyped by my past beliefs, and I worry that my LGBTQ+ colleagues might view me differently if they knew my association with Christianity. This would be very understandable, as the damaging nature of the ongoing homophobia from Christian churches cannot be underestimated.
Positives
It is also true that a lot of people are brought to social work because of their Christian faith. I see them all the time in admissions interviews at my university. There is also a cultural issue here, as many of our students are from a West African background, and it is very common for them to have strong Christian beliefs and church communities. These are often candidates with an immense amount to contribute to the profession. We can’t afford to lose them.
One of the contradictions of my own experience is that as well as the very negative input, my Christian background also contributed to some significant positives. The radical teachings of Jesus provoked an early interest and commitment to social justice.
These teachings continue to challenge me. It is also a very common experience, as evidenced by James Fowler’s (1981) Stages of Faith research, which found that people frequently move through a journey of faith, which includes an early stage of certainty, often expressed in fundamentalism, to later stages of agnosticism and possibly renewed, but open-minded, beliefs later in life.
It is likely that many people who have fundamentalist beliefs now might be at a very different stage given the passage of time. This was certainly my experience. Yet I am also aware of the imperative to protect service users in the immediacy.
These are nuanced and complex issues and I hope that this judgement doesn’t silence people from talking about their religious faith. If we are going to challenge homophobia in ourselves and our institutions, we must honestly explore our beliefs and emotions in environments which allow us to make mistakes and are both challenging and supportive to our professional growth.
This blog was written by a social work lecturer.
I fully agree with your article/letter/analysis. Thank you for also pointing out that to really change people’s attitude we need to engage with them, not merely sitting in judgement of their beliefs which will lead to more alienation and a feeling of being persecuted in them. That actually would shut the door in the face of an engagement process completely. It will do nothing to help them to want to reflect and subsequently to want to change due to realising that it is the humane thing to do regardless of religion someone is following.
Felix is an adult who wishes to work in a position of authority over some of the most vulnerable people in society.
It’s not for society to prove anything to him, it’s for him to prove to society he can fulfill that role properly.
Thank you .I had not thought of this. Well written and very thought provoking.
It is a joy to read articles like this thank you. I had the dubious benefit of being on the The (troubling?) Troubled Families Programme and one of the things I noticed was the we ( people in need of services) were all looking for support in bad circumstances and many found it in their faith and their faith group. Services were helping but so was faith and a faith community be it Muslim or Christian. People with faith had hope and that makes all the difference in desperate circumstances.
Sometimes our reliance on our faith for support is very personal ( Western approach?) and sometimes very public ( say West African approach?).
Faith groups sometimes give support who no-one else will plus they also keep people in dreadful circumstances from total isolation. A relationship with a personal God gives people strength. Saying that some faith groups may promote a version of strict parenting or ‘black and white’ thinking that can be harmful in some contexts, but as the writer says, when you know the faith you can challenge these in a way someone outside the faith cannot.
I find this article offensive to say the least about Christian Faith. I have strong Christian Faith and my experience as a Social Worker is very different. The two do not mix. Yet as a strong Christian I believe I work with people in a person centred way, with a non judgemental attitude and whilst utilising great empathy! I believe that every person is unique and only God can judge. But what I do believe very strongly is that He will return and judge us all one day so may I then in Him be found. What keeps me going in this profession that seeks to break me due to the high caseloads, lack of good supervision, and the direction to write up assessments as quickly as possible and close cases is the fact that I know I have 100% made a difference not only to children and young people but their families too! When I stop caring that is when its time to walk away. Do I believe the Bible is true? YES 100%! But I also believe that “there but for the Grace of God go I”. Will I ever compromise my Faith? NEVER! But I recognise that my work is ‘secular’ and act accordingly. I pray for all the children and families that I work with but in private not with them. I personally can tell people that it was GOD who turned my life the right way up and the lives of my family members too. And if managers and lecturers and those who want to be in positions of leadership don’t like this then I don’t really care. I will continue to work with families and children to the best of my ability in a profession that has lost its way and is something nothing more than a paper exercise. And I will also continue to walk in my Faith which is the very essence of me and something I could never and will never renounce!
Thankyou Kim for standing up and speaking on behalf of many!! I agree I find this attitude very offensive. We live in a country that speaks of tolerance, freedom of speech and rights to freely practice faiths – unless you are a Christian! This view demonstrates a growing intolerance of Christianity. I hope people reading this will consider this point too. Social work values and ethics also include promoting equality and diversity and anti-discriminatory anti-oppressive practice. What hope does the profession have if lecturers hold such oppressive attitudes?! I sense a misunderstanding here as the heart of a christian who loves God, as they would not discriminate or mistreat any service users or make judgement on anyone. We are convicted to love and serve one another. Yes I accept there are those who call themselves Christians who may act in the suggested negative way and I can only apologise for their behaviour and poor representation of the church. As statutory funding declines, churches are a much needed and growing part of social and community support. Rather than marginalizing churches, society needs to have an openness to all faiths and a willingness to work together and respecting one another. Christianity has faced attack over the last 2000 years yet continues to grow in strength and number and so despite the negativity and oppressive views such as these we will continue to show God’s love to others and do our jobs!
I’m am very disappointed Community Care that you feel this article is a balanced way of discussing and tackling the issue recently brought to our attention. I have always enjoyed reading your research and articles, however I am now left questioning the validity of the content. Do you have a counter article which discusses how religion can enhance Social Work? How about all the many Christian charities who support many services users and social care services – are they not fit to support people? Are they ‘bound’ to be homophobic just because they are Christian? Should we stop using food banks run from churches?
I am a Christian and guess what I treat people as…human beings! Shock horror! As a Christian I come from a position of love for others, of peace, of wanting to help and support. I should not be expected to be excluded from my career because I choose to be a Christian. I am a professional and I uphold the code of conduct to which I signed up to when I qualified. While I do this then I am fulfilling my job role. Nowhere on my job spec did it say I had to ensure I did not follow a religion.
This article leads people to feel that we must ‘root out the Christians’ as they may be prone to mistreating service users, are all homophobic, and this could then lead to ‘witch hunts’ and mistrust.
Community Care this was a definite lapse of judgement in not providing a more balanced article on the subject.
This is not what the author is saying. He/She is talking about fundamentalist and high control religious groups. The indoctrination and pressure to act within canonical law and confines as opposed to within civil law and societal norms is immense. It overrides ‘equality for all’. This is clearly not the case for all religious faiths or believers. This is not an attack on religion or social workers who have a faith. It is a real insight into the complexities of mixing fundamentalist ideas and social work ethics.
Harbouring homophic views makes people inappropriate to be a Social Worker – it undermines the core principles of anti-oppressive and anti-discriminatory practice.
As for leaving your homophobia at home and it not affecting your work… that is garbage. Would you believe a racist who says they can put their prejudice aside when at work?
The fact that the author of this article is afraid to use their real name demonstrates that Felix is correct that Christians face discrimination by the social work thought police.
Kim.. you are totally missing the point of the article. Brilliant article. Well written and much needed; a theme which is prevalent in LAs across the country
Was very saddened to read your article. But in thruth it is a reflection of the views of a large part of our society today. Churches putting pressures and being homophobic is a very easy but widley accepted misconception of what Christian faith is really about.
Christianity in particular and faith in general has suffered from much negativity in the past few decades. It seems that there is a silent agreement in social work training and practice that faith it is best not mentioned. This is probably because of a underlying fear of being seen as discriminating against faith groups or the LGBTQ community. It is key that we have inclusivist, accepting and strong non-discriminatory views in our practice but sadly Faith had to be suffer in the face of these views. And this is reflected in our practice. Take for example an assessment or a LAC report – spirituality is reduced to one box. We explore so much of other aspects of people’s lives while our spirituality which is at the core of our beings it is overlooked. It is sadly not widley accepted that faith has the potential to bring about the change and the support that we struggle so much to achieve with our families. Faith can bring the hope, motivation, altruism, support and so much more that our families need. can alter thought processes which in turn will aftect actions and outcomes.
I was sad but not surprised therefore to read yet another article demeaning faith and particulary Christianity. I do hope this view will change in future.
Kim, I wonder if, according to your way of thinking, I would even be allowed to practice my profession because of being Wiccan. Or would you see me as a risk to man & womankind?
Generally, Sue sums it up perfectly.