Children’s social care experts to lead ‘care crisis review’

A group of children’s social care experts will lead a seven-month review into the “care crisis” causing record levels of care proceedings and numbers of children in care.
The review, funded by the Nuffield Foundation, will aim to identify changes that could be made to local authority and court systems, as well as national and local policies and practices to stem the increase of care cases and children in the care system.
Participants include the president of the family courts, Sir James Munby; the chief executive of Cafcass, Anthony Douglas; the president of the Association of Directors of Children’s Services (ADCS), Alison Michalska; the children’s commissioner for England, Anne Longfield; and assorted academics, directors of children’s services and policy advisers.
The ‘Care Crisis Review’ will run until June 2018 and is chaired by Nigel Richardson, a former director of children’s services in Leeds, and will be facilitated by the Family Rights Group. It comes as the number of children in care has reached its highest level since 1985, and the number of care proceedings brought by local authorities has also risen year-on-year to nearly 15,000 in 2016-17.
Reducing demand
It will collate evidence on the factors behind the increase in care proceedings, scrutinise research, collect emerging evidence about effective approaches to engaging with families positively, and consult with service users.
Sector leaders, legal practitioners and social workers will also be consulted as part of the review.
A report will be produced at the end of the review recommending ways of reducing demand on the family justice and child welfare systems, as well as improving outcomes for children and families.
Cathy Ashley, chief executive of the Family Rights Group, said this review might not produce a “revelation” about the system, but added it is important for the agencies involved to reflect on what the common drivers of the crisis are, identify what is going wrong and what they need to shift.
The review being sector led would mean everyone involved could take ownership of the findings, Ashley said. She added it would be “dishonest” not to recognise the impact of funding cats, but said “its also not the case to say that funding solves it”.
“One of the things that came through in scoping [the review] is that partnership working between the state and families, which underlies the 1989 Children Act, appears to be getting lost in the current climate. [So] if we think that partnership working is key to protecting children, what needs to shift to [realign] the system that we’re working within.”
Michalska welcomed the review and said the rise in care proceedings and children into care had put the system under “considerable strain”.
“It’s vital that wherever possible local authorities and their partners are doing all they can to support families to stay together and in many places local authorities are remodelling their services, including by refocusing resources into edge of care services, to do this but this is no easy task at a time when demand is rising and budgets have been reduced significantly.
“A review which considers changes that could be made nationally and locally to reduce the number of children coming into care safely is long overdue.”
Why no social workers to inform from a grassroots practice level. We are experts
i totally agree always the same
no social workers -a lot of the issues are due to some of the case law , changes/guidance and legislation
these people have no working knowledge and impose impossible targets etc
It doesn’t take expensive research to understand why more children are being taken into care. Continuing austerity is placing families under unbearable stresses and continuing cuts to social work budgets means social workers do not have the time to prevent children being removed through better supporting families.
Why aren’t frontline social workers part of the Review? ‘Consultation’? When?
This smells of yet more apologetic excuses for the rich and powerful to justify not adequately resourcing public services whilst squirreling away their money offshore
Can we have full financial disclosure from all these people as to what schemes they have off-shore to avoid paying tax, tax which I neither can nor want to avoid paying (though as PAYE I have no choice anyway).
A disgrace.
The participants listed are just those I would have expected if the review had been set up and funded by government. It is significantly more frustrating to see that ‘the sector’, and a highly reputable funding body, should make the mistake of putting together a collection of usual suspects – and I say this without wishing to cast aspersions on any of the named individuals.
The crisis – the present one, or any of its many predecessors – is always likely to look and feel different dependent on which end of the telescope is used to view the landscape. And, remedies are more likely to take root and make an impact if owned by the people whose practice is now, and will be in the future, most intimately involved in the review.