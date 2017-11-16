Community treatment orders offer few social benefits for patients with psychotic illnesses, research finds

Photo: Newscast Online

Community treatment orders offer few social benefits for people experiencing psychotic illnesses, research has found.

Authors of a study assessing the effectiveness of community treatment orders (CTOs) on people with psychotic illnesses said that the findings “add further weight to claims that the use of community treatment orders in their current form needs to be revised”.

CTOs came into practice in England and Wales in 2008. They allow a person to leave hospital and receive supervised treatment in the community, usually with conditions to help them stay well and avoid readmission.

Methodology The 114 patients who took part in the study were selected based on whether they had reached their four-year follow-up date from OCTET. Of the 114, 67% were male, 49% were white male, 33% were black, 15% were Asian and 5% were ‘mixed-other’. The majority (99%) were unemployed and most (83%) had a diagnosis of schizophrenia, schizotypal or delusional disorder. The remaining 17% had diagnoses of other psychotic illnesses, including bipolar. The group lived across 14 NHS trusts accessible by return day travel from Oxford.

The study was a follow-up to the Oxford Community Treatment Evaluation Trial (OCTET), which assessed the outcomes of patients placed on either a CTO or a section 17 ‘leave of absence’ from hospital. Its findings added to growing concerns about the effectiveness of CTOs and the justification for their continued use, the report said.

The research was the first to test the relationship between time spent on CTOs, part 17A of the Mental Health Act, and the long-term social outcomes for patients with psychotic illnesses who live in the community.

It was published in Social Psychiatry and Psychiatric Epidemiology just before prime minister Theresa May announced an independent review of the Mental Health Act at the Conservative Party conference last month, with the use of CTOs one of the provisions being put under the spotlight.

‘No significant associations’

No significant associations were found between the time spent on a community treatment order during the study and patients’ social network size, objective social outcomes or health-related quality of life at the time of follow-up.

The researchers said the increased level of overall functioning was not surprising as patients were now living in the community, whereas at the time of the OCTET study they were in hospital.

However, their health-related quality of life was significantly lower, which was said to be possibly explained by the lower levels of access patients had to health resources and support when living in the community compared to receiving in-patient care.

The report said: “The findings suggest that a longer duration of CTO does not correspond with measurable improvements in patients’ longer term social situation, despite the curtailment of their personal freedoms.”

‘Social networks’

Researchers collected information about patients’ social interactions from the previous month. Patients were also asked about their employment status and living situation using the Objective Social Outcomes Index, which captures information about a person’s social situations using four domains, and assessed on their health-related quality of life, using a questionnaire.