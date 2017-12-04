Social worker to take legal claim over impact of ‘unfair’ criticism from judge to European Court

A social worker seeking damages after a judge’s “intrinsically unfair” criticism got her suspended from her job will take her claim to the European Court of Human Rights.
Chief of the Family Courts, Sir James Munby, gave permission last week for the social worker to disclose documents relating to care proceedings as part of her claim.
The social worker had previously sought damages against the judiciary via the Queen’s Bench Division for misfeasance in public office – which covers claims that public officers have abused their power – but she was advised that would be “unlikely to succeed”. This was due to it being difficult for her to prove “bad faith and/or a lack of good faith”.
Instead she was told she could bring an application to the European Court of Human Rights following a decision it made last year.
She seeks damages for harm done to her health and reputation following criticism made against her and a police officer’s practice in November 2015.
Judge Arthur, who made the criticism, had said: “The local authority and the police generally, but [the social worker] and [police officer] in particular, had subjected [the child] to a high level of emotional abuse over a sustained period as a result of their professional interaction with her”.
A Court of Appeal ruled in November 2016 that the criticism was “the result of a wholly unfair process” and breached the professionals’ right to a fair trial.
‘Real and significant consequences’
In the Court of Appeal judgment, Judge MacFarlane said the social worker and police officer had experienced “real and significant” consequences because of the criticism.
As part of the legal challenge, the social worker had to get permission for certain documents from the care proceedings and appeal process to be disclosed, which Munby agreed to.
She was told she could bring an application to the European Court of Human Rights for breaches of the right to a private life, right to a fair trial and right to remedy if your rights are breached.
It’s feedback….maybe the social worker to take to learn from it and move on the rather than play to their sense of entitlement.
Heck, if I succesfully sued every person that criticised me along my 13 years career I’d be richer than the prime minister. Im sure there many social workers out there that have caught the battle in their careers, the clients are only 2/3rds of what some social workers have to work with, the others include judgements and criticism from colleagues and allied professionals who think they understand the difficulties in what we do. At the end of the day, achieving positive outcomes for vulnerable clients is the goal. Now if that was missed on a few cases and you were called out, learn from it. Better to take that approach than to be self serving.
I absolutely support her in taking her case forward. Whilst the previous comment seems to be more about taking it on the chin. I professionally believe that if this social worker feels that she can seek damages for harm done to her health and reputation following criticism made against her and a police officer’s practice in November 2015 then do so. Why would the previous person start to comment on previous cases and being “called out”? Comes across as being judgemental and a little bit arrogant, to say the least. Too many times social workers have to take it on the chin and not fight back. Look at Sharon Shoesmith and co’ how many more social workers should be standing up for themselves. Go for it!!