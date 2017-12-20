How important is leadership in children’s services inspection ratings?

Picture: fotolia/niroworld

All local authorities rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted in overall effectiveness were also well-rated for leadership, management and governance.

Of 63 Ofsted inspections carried out since 1 April 2016 (published by 8 December 2017) half of those inspected were rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ overall.

Just under one fifth (12) were judged inadequate, while the rest were judged as ‘requires improvement to be good’.

Leadership and management

Community Care’s analysis of the inspection ratings found all those authorities with an overall judgement of good or outstanding received at least a corresponding rating for leadership, management and governance.

Conversely, all those local authorities judged ‘inadequate’ received an inadequate rating for both leadership and for children who need help and protection.

Outcomes were less definitive in children in need and looked-after children services for the local authorities rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ overall.

While the majority were rated at least good in these areas, one third were deemed to require improvement for their services to children in need, with a handful (4) receiving this rating for looked after children.

Across all 63 authorities inspected during the period, one-third were rated good for children in need, with none rated outstanding. Meanwhile 56% were deemed good or outstanding for leadership, including three with an overall judgement of requires improvement.