2017’s top 20 social care stories

The world has not been short of news in 2017, and the same applies to social care. Community Care presents our look back at the year in social care as defined by the top 20 most read stories on our site.
- Government bows to care provider pressure over sleep-in payments
- Children and Social Work Act 2017: social work reforms become law
- Law Commission reveals Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards replacement
- Social worker struck off after lie caused children to be removed into care
- Government reveals average social worker caseload
- Social workers transferred to Virgin Care under landmark deal
- Fast-track social work programme opens for applications
- Social worker struck off after ‘deplorable conduct’ revealed by audio recording
- Council to investigate social worker criticised by judge in care proceedings
- Consent ‘not required’ for section 20 accommodation, judge says
- Social workers face more emotional distress and verbal abuse each day
- ‘Last chance to keep my children’ documentary series to air
- Social workers to strike over caseloads, it systems and pay
- Councils ‘misusing funding panels for decisions on care packages’
- Social worker who grew up in care recognised in new year honours
- Disabled man loses ‘care act breach’ case in high court
- Caps on agency social worker pay ‘saving millions’, councils say
- Labour pledges £8bn to solve social care ‘crisis’
- 50 ways social work affects your personal life
- Social Worker of the Year Awards 2017: the winners
