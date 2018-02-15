Average social worker caseloads: the highest and the lowest

Photo: mnirat/Fotolia

With the latest government statistics reporting an average caseload per child and family social worker of 17.8 nationally, Community Care wanted to see which local authorities were reporting higher or lower than ‘average’ caseloads down across their workforce.

Of the five local authorities with the highest reported average caseload per social worker, three were rated as ‘good’ by Ofsted in their most recent full inspection. Conversely, Darlington, with the fourth lowest average, was rated ‘inadequate’.

Kensington and Chelsea, one of only three councils with a current rating of ‘outstanding’, is second in the government table of lowest averages.

The national average cannot be compared with last year’s reported average of 16 as data this year was collected at individual social worker level, said the report. It advised care in interpreting the figures as “local

authorities have reported difficulties with linking the number of cases and the social worker holding those

cases”.

Across the national workforce, the statistics report that just over half (51%) of full-time equivalent workers are caseholders. However, the report goes on to say that while the proportion of these vary buy local authority, some had difficulty mapping their local roles to those identified in the collection of the data.

See below for the local authorities reporting the highest and lowest average caseholds per worker.

Lowest average caseloads by local authority

Local authority Number of caseholders Average caseload per child and family social worker Last Ofsted inspection rating Kingston upon Thames/Richmond upon Thames 65.1 10.2 Good Kensington and Chelsea 59.2 11.9 Outstanding Hertfordshire 240.3 12.4 Good Darlington 58.4 12.5 Inadequate Sutton 72.1 12.9 Good

Highest average caseloads by local authority

Local authority Number of caseholders Average caseload per child and family social worker Last Ofsted inspection rating Staffordshire 199.4 26.4 Good Shropshire 77.7 25.1 Good Kingston upon Hull 142.3 24.5 Requires improvement Southampton 80.5 23.9 Requires improvement Blackburn with Darwen 59.4 23.8 Good

Source: Children’s social work workforce 2018