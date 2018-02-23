Government launches consultation to address workforce challenges in adult social care sector

Photo: WestEnd61/REX/Shutterstock

By Katherine Purvis

The Department of Health and Social Care is seeking views and evidence on addressing workforce challenges in the adult social care sector.

In a consultation launched in partnership with Skills for Care, the department is asking anyone with an interest in adult social care to respond to a six-question survey, which will focus on:

attracting and recruiting workers into the sector;

improving retention;

improving professional development;

how to consider the role of regulation; and

ensuring effective workforce planning.

Green paper

Responses to the survey will inform the forthcoming adult social care green paper, focusing on care and support for older people, as well as a joint health and social care workforce strategy, also expected to be published this summer.

The consultation is linked to that launched by Health Education England last December as it published its draft health and care workforce strategy for England up to 2027.

“The social care workforce is the backbone of the care sector,” said Caroline Dinenage, minister of state for care.

“We know there are challenges – that’s why we need to ensure the workforce is supported to enable the transformation needed to deliver the best quality of care into the future.”

The consultation is open for responses until 9 April 2018.

